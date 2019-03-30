Cecile Eledge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cecile Eledge, 61, had just turned 31 the last time she gave birth.

Until Monday March 25, that is.

Eledge, who goes by Cele on her Facebook page, has given birth to her granddaughter as a surrogate for her son. Eledge, who went through menopause decades ago, gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Uma, on Monday in Nebraska.

Not completely unheard of for a woman to give birth that late in life, but in this case, it’s uncommon and, as the new parents say, “beautiful.”

Cecile ‘Cele’ Eledge told her son Matthew that she would carry a child for him and his husband, Elliot Dougherty. The couple was surprised by the offer and did not at first think it possible; that it was feasible and she was sincere. But it was and she was.

The natural birth, meaning it was not a Cesarean birth as doctors had expected, was documented by Ariel Panowicz a professional photographer and friend. she posted the photos and the story to her Facebook page.

“Well, holy smokes, y’all.

Little tiny Uma Louise has ventured into this world and let me tell you, she is simply perfect.

Carried and birthed by her 61-year-old Grandmother, and created by her two Dads and loving Aunt, Uma is surrounded by an immense amount of love.

Being a part of today was amazing.

Cele, you are a warrior.

Matthew + Elliot, you’re already the best Dads.

This is family.

This is selflessness.

This is acceptance.

This is love.

Can’t wait to watch you all grow. ❤”

Eledge volunteered to be the surrogate after Matthew Eledge, 32, and his husband Elliot, 29, had considered IVF as a means to have a child. She told them she enjoyed being pregnant and would carry their baby, her grandchild, “in a heartbeat,” it was reported.

“…as many of you know, my husband Elliot Dougherty and I have been in the process of building our family. As a gay couple, this process can be confusing, challenging, and expensive. There is no clear path, and regardless of your decision, it’s guaranteed you will need to rely on others to make this dream a reality. Thankfully for us, we are surrounded by the most selfless, most loving women in the world,” Matthew Eledge wrote.

He met with a reproductive endocrinologist and told the doctor what his mother had offered and the physician did not rule it out.

She was examined, had myriad tests and doctors agreed she was in very good shape, healthy and absolutely able to carry a child. Then, another offer so that the child would truly be of the couple’s blood, so to speak.

Elliot’s sister, Lea Yribe, Elliot’s sister offered her eggs. And so with her eggs and Matthew’s sperm, through IVF, Eledge conceived.

The pregnancy was not an easy one, it was reported as Cela suffered prolonged morning sickness with some blood pressure spikes, but her health was monitored closely. And based on the photos of her and the parents and her family, she appears happy to be able to give birth to her grandchild.

“I’ve been scrolling through these pictures non-stop ever since we received them last night, and I can’t even believe this is real life. As most of you know, this year my sister underwent a surgery that allowed us to retrieve several of her eggs. Several healthy embryos were created out of those eggs. Then, Matthew’s mother stepped forward and offered us the greatest gift of all. She offered to carry our baby for us. Our first daughter, being created in the womb of her grandmother. It has been such a beautiful journey. We are so incredibly grateful. I can’t even begin to describe and capture all of the feelings I have looking at these images. What an honor it is to have these two women in our life. What a beautiful gift this has all been.”

“We are so excited that Uma Louise will be joining us earth side here in a few weeks. I love her deeply and immensely already.”

Matthew shared his feelings about his mom.

“I have always loved my mother on such a deep, meaningful level. Growing up as a weird, gay kid, I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better woman to raise me. She loved me unconditionally, she fiercely protected me from the world, and never once did she shame or judge me for who I truly was. Now, as a grown man, she still continues to be my guardian angel, as she has carried and nurtured our child for the first nine months of her life.

While an unconventional path, I genuinely couldn’t have dreamt up a more special, more meaningful origin story for our child: her aunt gave her the seed of life, and her very own grandmother provided the loving garden for her to bloom.”

“I have to take a moment to publicly say THANK YOU for the absolutely ridiculous amount of support so many of you have given me and my family these past couple of days: the texts, the gifts, the online support, the love! I really need to respond to all of you individually, but the whirlwind of this media attention as well as the whirlwind of being a brand new parent has been an intense and all-consuming undertaking. Please know that I’m endlessly grateful. Elliot Dougherty is much better at online updates, but for now, I give you this. Our precious Uma Louise peacefully sleeping on my chest (and even better, after my first night of actual sleep). This is bliss. Not sure I deserve the joy I’m feeling right now, but I’ll take it.”