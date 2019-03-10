Who Is Celine Dion’s Late Husband?

Celine Dion is one of the biggest names in music. Her work has made headlines countless times, but what do we know about her personal life? Who, for example, is Dion’s late husband, Rene Angelil?

Read on for details.

From 1994 until his death in 2016, Celine Dion was married to Rene Angelil. The two met in 1980, when Dion was just 12 and Angelil was 38.

They entered a relationship in 1987 and became engaged in 1991.

Angelil died at age 73 after a long battle with throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 1998. Dion announced the news on her Facebook page at the time, with a post that read, “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Rene Angelil, aged 73, died this morning at her residence in Las Vegas after a long and courageous fight against cancer. The family wishes to live the mourning in privacy. Other information you will be provided in the next few days.”

Along with being a loyal husband, Angelil was Dion’s manager for over 30 years. He ended up resigning because of health issues in 2013. In 2015, Dion is reported by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying, “He can’t use his mouth. He can’t eat so I feed him. He’s got a feeding tube. I have to feed him three times a day. I do this myself. So I feed my husband, then I feed my kids.”

This January, Dion paid tribute to her late husband on the three year anniversary of his death by sharing a photo of him to her Twitter, which you can see below.

Mon cher René… tu es toujours avec moi… et tu le seras toujours.

À ta douce mémoire… xx… My dearest René….always with me…..always will be.

In loving memory… xx … pic.twitter.com/i8glQIqIyM — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2019

Together, the couple has twins Eddy and Nelson, 8, and Rene-Charles, 17.

According to People, Dion says she and her children continue to talk to her late husband each night, even after his passing. She says, “We kiss him every night… We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

Before each concert, Dion also holds a bronze replica of Angelil’s hand. “I shake my husband’s hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show,” she once told The Daily Telegraph’s magazine, Stellar.

Dion says that although she speaks to her husband each night, she continues to grieve. “I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life,” she told The Sun in 2017. “Rene has prepared me for all my life since I’m 12. I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot — for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams . ”