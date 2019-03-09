Chloe Wall & Elliot Singleton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chloe Wall, 18, and Elliot Singleton, 26, are accused of kidnapping their baby daughter after a judge ordered that she be removed from their care for her own safety, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office in Florida.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early in the morning on March 9, 2019, for Skylah Singleton. The sheriff’s office shared on social media around 3:30 p.m. that Wall and Singleton had been successfully located and arrested, and that Skylah was safe.

1. Police: Chloe Wall & Elliot Singleton Were Arrested March 5; Drugs Were Found Inside the Car & Baby Skylah Was Also in the Vehicle

The Florida Department of Children and Families made the decision to remove baby Skylah from her parents’ care following their arrests. Wall and Singleton were both arrested around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5 by Edgewater police.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s office said that police found prescription pills and drug paraphernalia used to smoke crack cocaine in the vehicle. Skylah Singleton, just 4 months old, was also in the car with her parents at the time.

Wall was arrested for drug possession. The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court shows that she faces charges including Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, Possession of New or Prescription Drug Without a Prescription, and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Singleton was also arrested and charged with Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

2. Police: Wall & Singleton Tried to Leave the Area to Avoid Having Their Daughter Removed From Their Custody

Chloe Wall and Elliot Singleton did not cooperate with a court order to allow their daughter to be removed from their care. The Volusia County Sheriff says that Wall and Singleton took off after they were released from jail on March 5.

On March 7, the Department of Children and Families filed a missing person report with the sheriff’s office. They immediately began searching for Skylah and her parents. The statewide alert went out during the morning of March 9; Wall and Singleton were apprehended a few hours later. This post will be updated once new information about where the couple was found is released to the public.

3. Sheriff: Chloe Wall’s Daughter Was Born With Drugs Present In Her System

The Volusia County Sheriff’s office shared that Chloe Wall, 18, is “believed to have a history of drug abuse.” Officials said her daughter, Skylah, “tested positive for the presence of drugs in her system immediately after she was born.”

The Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court online database does not reveal any prior charges against Wall. She turned 18 on July 24, 2018. Arrests that may have occurred before she turned 18 would likely be sealed.

Under Florida law, non-violent offensesby juveniles are sealed. Juvenile records can also be expunged if the defendant does not commit further crimes as an adult.

4. Elliot Singleton Does Not Appear to Have a Prior Criminal Record

Elliot Singleton was born on June 30, 1992, making him eight years older than Chloe Wall. In Florida, the age of consent is 18. Comments on the Volusia County Sheriff’s Facebook page concerning this case include questions about statutory rape, because Wall would have been 17 at the time Skylah was conceived. According to court records, Singleton does not appear to be accused of such a crime.

The only case that comes up in a search of the Volusia County Clerk of Circuit Court online database is the March 5 arrest for resisting an officer. Singleton’s name does not come up in a federal database of arrests, either.

5. Chloe Wall’s Mother is Accused of Lying to Police & Helping The Couple Get Away

Chloe Wall’s mother, Jennifer Wall, 41, is also facing charges in connection to Skylah’s kidnapping. Officials say she drove Chloe and Skylah to the Orlando area and bought supplies to help them “take a road trip out of the state.”

Jennifer Wall was arrested and booked into jail on March 9. She faces charges including Concealing Child Contrary to Court Order, Providing False Information to Law Enforcement During a Missing Child Investigation, and Possession of Less than 20 Grams to Cannabis.

