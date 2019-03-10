Chrystal Walraven: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chrystal Nichole Walraven, 28, is facing felony charges after police said she left her five young children home alone in Texas for several days while she traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was out of town from August 25th until August 30th of 2018.

The youngest child was just 15 months old and the oldest was 12. Police said she left them in the house in August of 2018, but she was not arrested until February of 2019. Walraven’s children are now being cared for by relatives.

According to court records, Walraven is due back in court on April 3, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. School Officials Called Police After the Older Children Said They Had Been Awake All Night Caring For Their Baby Sister

The Round Rock Police Department became aware that the children were home alone after receiving a call from the principal of Gattis Elementary School.

The older children had complained that they were tired from taking care of their baby sister all night, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman.

We have reached out to the Round Rock Police Department about obtaining a copy of the arrest affidavit.

2. Police: The House Smelled of Feces & Garbage

Police said they found the house to be a mess when they arrived to investigate. According to the affidavit, the home reeked of feces and garbage. They found dirty diapers lying in various places around the house.

Officers said they found knives in the kitchen that the younger children could have easily reached. The youngest baby was laying in a crib with a blanket draped over her face, but luckily she was ok.

The five children home alone were ages 12, 10, 6, 3 and 15 months. Police called in Child Protective Services to care for them.

3. Walraven Said Her Neighbor & the Father of At Least One of the Children Were Supposed to Be Caring for the Children While She Was Away

Police said a #RoundRock woman left her children home alone for several days while she traveled to #SouthCarolina. 28-year-old Chrystal Walraven has been charged with child abandonment. https://t.co/NvSjUol75D pic.twitter.com/XyncxTxCyz — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) March 9, 2019

Chrystal Walraven told Round Rock Police that she had asked her ex and her neighbor to watch the children. According to the affidavit, the father of at least one of the children told police that Walraven had asked him to watch all five of the children, but he was not available to do so. He told police that he fed the kids on August 25 and stopped by the following two days to check on them, but did not spend the night.

The next door neighbor confirmed to police that she had made dinner for the children on at least one of the nights that Walraven was gone.

Walraven spoke to NBC affiliate KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas. She insisted that she had not abandoned them. Instead, she argued that her ex and the neighbor “were supposed to be here with the children and did not do that.”

Other neighbors told Fox affiliate KTBC-TV that they did not suspect anything was wrong while Walraven was gone because the children often played outside late at night by themselves.

4. Police: Walraven Said She Had Needed to ‘Get Away’ & Left the Children to Check Out a Potential Job Opportunity in South Carolina

Chrystal Walraven arrived back in Texas on August 30, 2018, and went to the Round Rock Police department to speak with officers about her children. She told them that she had been taking care of the five children by herself for the past several weeks. Her husband, Jeffrey Walraven, had moved to Arkansas.

Walraven told police that she had decided to travel to Myrtle Beach in order to pursue a potential job opportunity. According to the affidavit, she added that she had “needed to get away” from “everything that was happening at home.”

Walraven’s trip included time spent at the beach and relaxing with a male friend. But she reportedly acknowledged responsiblitiy and admitted she should not have left the children.

5. Chrystal Walraven Could Face Several Years in Prison if Convicted

Chrystal Walraven was arrested February 11, 2019, and posted bond the same day. She is facing two charges of abandoning or endangering a child. The charge is a second-degree felony. The specific statute listed in court records was 22.041(e), which is described in the Texas penal code as:

“An offense under Subsection (b) is a felony of the second degree if the actor abandons the child under circumstances that a reasonable person would believe would place the child in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment.”

READ NEXT: Florida Woman Accused of Shooting Boyfriend During Argument About His Snoring