Crowds Arrived Hours Early, Lined Up for Blocks Before Bernie’s First Rally [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

It looks like Bernie Sanders’ first rally in Brooklyn is going to be “yuuuuge.” Supporters were lining up for blocks, hours before the doors were set to open at 10 a.m. Eastern and the rally was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Read on to see photos of the crowd lining up hours before it started.

The first supporters arrived around 6 a.m., despite the snow, shared Ryan Nobles from CNN.

The first @BernieSanders rally of 2020 doesn’t start for three hours but the crowd is already gathering in the snow and cold of Brooklyn. The first supporters started arriving around 6am. We have a live preview coming up on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/FxcsJ9KyWy — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) March 2, 2019

Sanders is expected to deliver a deeply personal speech on Saturday, CNN reported. He’ll be talking about his own family’s struggles, including talking about his father immigrating from Poland. Many members of Sanders’ family were killed by Nazis. One part of his speech will read: “I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English.”

One Redditor shared photos of the crowd at 11 a.m., lamenting that they couldn’t get an aerial shot because their arms are too short.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3.This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.

Lines outside of @BernieSanders’ kickoff rally at Brooklyn College. Doors open now. pic.twitter.com/UhHEhNg6Gn — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 2, 2019

Here’s a video of the line two hours before the doors opened:

Live from the line at the @berniesanders rally at Brooklyn College hours before doors open #FeelTheBern https://t.co/0Zsnm1izEu — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 2, 2019

This is just the volunteer line:

This is the volunteer line. #Bernie2020 Get started volunteering at home: https://t.co/alPU9J5lNS pic.twitter.com/54IoiLMYOT — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 2, 2019

Here’s the line at 9:30 a.m., an hour before the doors opened.

The line for Bernie Sanders' rally at Brooklyn College runs down the entire block. The doors open at 10:30, and it's only 9:30. @SenSanders @BernieSanders @BklynCollege411 pic.twitter.com/m703rXLlu2 — Gabriel Clément (@GabrielClment2) March 2, 2019

The line stretched for blocks two hours before he was scheduled to speak.

Hello from Brooklyn College, where Bernie Sanders is slated to speak in two hours. The line to get in stretches down the block. pic.twitter.com/ejBVSaBylj — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) March 2, 2019

One person shared that the line was 12 blocks long an hour before the event began.

Two hours before it was scheduled to start:

It’s 8:37 am and the lines for @SenSanders are already quite long at Brooklyn College for his 11:30 am rally. pic.twitter.com/M2DakXjCax — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) March 2, 2019

Washington Post shared this video about 45 minutes before Sanders was scheduled to speak.

Hello from a snow-covered Brooklyn College. About 45 minutes until @BernieSanders is scheduled to start speaking at his first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign. Long line outside. pic.twitter.com/W1QGevD2UT — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) March 2, 2019

It was 33 degrees, but that didn’t stop supporters from coming out.

33 degrees and slushy at Brooklyn College, but the line for the first rally of @BernieSanders presidential campaign is LONG. Doors open at 10. #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/bhYYCOExjs — sara (@sarabosworth) March 2, 2019

They even made a Bernie Sanders snowman.

This is a developing story.