Crowds Arrived Hours Early, Lined Up for Blocks Before Bernie’s First Rally [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

It looks like Bernie Sanders’ first rally in Brooklyn is going to be “yuuuuge.” Supporters were lining up for blocks, hours before the doors were set to open at 10 a.m. Eastern and the rally was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Read on to see photos of the crowd lining up hours before it started.
The first supporters arrived around 6 a.m., despite the snow, shared Ryan Nobles from CNN.
Sanders is expected to deliver a deeply personal speech on Saturday, CNN reported. He’ll be talking about his own family’s struggles, including talking about his father immigrating from Poland. Many members of Sanders’ family were killed by Nazis. One part of his speech will read: “I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English.”
One Redditor shared photos of the crowd at 11 a.m., lamenting that they couldn’t get an aerial shot because their arms are too short.
Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3.This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.
Here’s a video of the line two hours before the doors opened:
This is just the volunteer line:
Here’s the line at 9:30 a.m., an hour before the doors opened.
The line stretched for blocks two hours before he was scheduled to speak.
One person shared that the line was 12 blocks long an hour before the event began.
Two hours before it was scheduled to start:
Washington Post shared this video about 45 minutes before Sanders was scheduled to speak.
It was 33 degrees, but that didn’t stop supporters from coming out.
They even made a Bernie Sanders snowman.
This is a developing story.