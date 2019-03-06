Cynthia Newman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cynthia Newman, dean of the College of Business Administration at Rider University, resigned over the school’s decision not to invite Chick-fil-A to open a new location on campus stating a misalignment of the university and fast food restaurant’s values.

A November 2018 email announcement to the campus said the restaurant chain’s corporate values “have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Newman Says her Values Align With Chick-fil-A.

Rider University’s announcement caused the school “To reflect on our values and consider what kind of community we want to provide for those who live and learn at Rider University. Ultimately, we decided to lean in the direction of creating a welcoming environment where differences can be appreciated and where each individual can expect to experience dignity and respect,” stated President Gregory G. Dell’Omo and Vice President for Student Affairs Leanna Fenneberg in a November 23, 2018 letter.

She said her views as a “‘very committed Christian’ and the fast food chain’s views ‘mirror’ one another,” reports ABC News.

Newman has a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania, Higher Education Administration. She has presented academic papers internationally and won numerous scholarly awards. Her areas of expertise are strategic market planning, marketing of higher education institutions, and marketing research.

2. Chick-Fil-A Has Donated Money to Organizations That Oppose Same-Sex Marriage.

Winshape is the charitable arm of Chick-fil-A responsible for donating to alleged anti-gay organizations but were believed to stop donating to most of them and released a statement in July 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy spoke publically about the same-sex marriage debate.

“Going forward,” the company wrote, “Our intent is to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena.”

However, Chick-fil-A’s 2015 IRS statements show its charitable arm gave $1 million to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2015. The organization’s One Campus Playbook states:

We believe God’s design for sexual intimacy is to be expressed only within the context of marriage, that God created man and woman to complement and complete each other. God instituted marriage between one man and one woman as the foundation of the family and the basic structure of human society. For this reason, we believe that marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman. (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:5-6; Mark 10:6-9; Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9)

3. Chick-fil-A has Faced Opposition From Other Universities.

Despite protests in 2012, NYC did not remove Chick-fil-A from its campus. In 2013, Stockton University made a similar decision. Duquesne University students raised concerns in 2017.

Rider University associate vice president of marketing and communications Kristine the school’s decision was not to offend any religious values, but “Rather, our intention was to foster a sense of respect and belonging of all members of the campus community, including those who identify as LGBTQ+,” reports NJ.com.

4. The University’s Statement Offended Newman.

“I felt like I had been punched in the stomach when I read that statement because I’m a very committed Christian,” Newman said in a video interview with Campus Reform, who initially reported her resignation.

Newman took offense to the implication the fast food restaurant’s values were not progressive enough to affiliate with the university because of the charitable arm of the corporation donates to organizations that denounce same-sex marriage and homosexuality.

Chick-fil-A responded to officials at Rider in November 2018. “Rider University’s survey was recently brought to our attention, and while we respect the University’s decision, this news story represents a good opportunity to clarify misperceptions about our brand,” says a company attorney in a statement provided to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

5. Chick-fil-A Soaks Their Chicken in Pickle Juice

That’s why it tastes different than other fried chicken.

“This is the (not-so-secret) secret that’s fueled the love affair so many people have with Chick-fil-A. It’s the pickle brine! Well before being fried to perfection, the chicken breasts are brined with pickle juice for super-juicy, tender meat. People go wild for this chicken,” writes Kelli Foster.

Founded in Hapeville, Georgia, Chick-fil-A successfully expanded to Canada in 1994. In the late 1990s, the corporation opened two locations in South Africa. Both failed and were shut down within a few years. The world’s largest Chick-fil-A opened in New York City in 2018.

“The restaurant’s corporate purpose still begins with the words “to glorify God,” and that proselytism thrums below the surface of the Fulton Street restaurant, which has the ersatz homespun ambiance of a megachurch,” writes Dan Piepenbring for The New Yorker.

Chick-fil-A has an ode to its retired carrot raisin salad on its website, and remain closed on Sundays.

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report