Daisy Ann Anderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A pack of Daisy Ann Anderson’s dogs is alleged to have attacked a 76-year-old woman, who while mourning the loss of her brother-in-law at his funeral, visited the grave of her husband Monday and while laying flowers at his headstone, was ambushed and violently assaulted by the dogs.

Anderson, 44, owner of 17 dogs, is accused of allowing five of those dogs to escape and roam enabling the pack to run into the nearby cemetery and repeatedly bite the unnamed elderly woman, officials said in an incident report provided to Heavy.

Anderson was arrested and charged with owning dangerous dogs and jailed. Some reports say she was released from custody, but as of March 28, she still appears as “confined” in jail records.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. An Elderly Virginia Woman, Attending a Family Funeral, Was Attacked While Leaving Flowers on her Husband’s Grave

The elderly Virginia woman was attending the funeral of her brother-in-law, local media reported. As she was visiting her deceased husband’s grave site to leave flowers, the pack appeared and began the assault biting the woman on her hips, and legs. Witnesses reported one dog had her leg in its mouth and attempted to drag her.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to 800 Gap Creek Road and 863 Gap Creek Road after receiving a report of a canine attack at 863 Gap Creek Road, the Wood Memorial Park, according to an incident report.

“After conducting an investigation it was determined five canines belonging to Daisy Ann Anderson did get loose from 800 Gap Creek Road and go to 863 Gap Creek Road and attack a 76 year old white female while she was attending a funeral,” the report reads.

Officials confirmed the woman “suffered puncture wounds to her body from the canines.” And officials confirmed a witness report that “one of the canines was yanking the victim in an attempt to pull her.”

The victim told local media that the dogs were “…like a wolf-pack” and that her wounds appeared as “bullet holes.”

2. Anderson’s House, Across the Road & Less Than a Quarter Mile From the Cemetery, Home to 17 Dogs

Officials determined that the dogs belonged to Anderson. Her residence is across from the Wood Memorial Park cemetery, a less than four-minute walk.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered she had a total of 17 dogs, the five that are alleged to have escaped and attacked the woman, and 12 found at her residence.

3. County Environmental Enforcement Authorities Secured 5 Arrest Warrants For Anderson Owner of ‘Dangerous Animals That Attack Humans’

According to James D Nelson II, director of the Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department, officers secured five arrest warrants against Anderson or violations of state law for an owner of a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human. In Anderson’s case, there were five dogs so there were five separate warrants for her arrest. WSPA reported Anderson “knew her pets had a tendency to run at-large, bite or attempt to bite people.”

According to jail records, she is charged with five counts with each count a bail set of $2500.

But Anderson was transported to Spartanburg County Detention Facility on other unrelated charges.

4. Anderson Was Taken to Jail on Unrelated But Outstanding Warrants From the Duncan Police Department. She’s Listed as Being Still ‘Confined’

As of Thursday afternoon, Anderson was still being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, online jail records show. It’s been reported she was arrested Tuesday, but records show a booking date of Thursday March 27.

Charges from the Duncan Police Department, not related to the attack incident are driving with a suspended driver license and possession of marijuana. Those charges have a $500 bond each. She’s to appear in Duncan Municipal Court.

The charges leveled by the Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement Department each carry a $2,500 bond. She’s to appear in Spartanburg Magistrate Court but it’s not clear based on online records when her court date is and a bond update is also not available.

5. Anderson’s Dogs Have Been Impounded. Some Worry About Their Fate

Anderson, who lives in Duncan, South Carolina but is originally from Wellington, Florida, frequently posts images of her dogs on her Facebook.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement impounded the five mixed-breed dogs involved in the attack.

They are under rabies quarantine at the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Some are apparently worried about the fate of the dogs, fearing that based on the attack, they may be euthanized. There are no reports available online that indicate that is the case.