When & What Time is Bethesda’s E3 Showcase (2019)

The biggest week in gaming is only a few months away and publishers are starting to announce when their press conferences are. Bethesda is one of the first, taking to Twitter today to confirm when and what time their E3 2019 press conference will begin.

Start speculating! Refresh @WalmartCanada. Most importantly… save the date! #BE3 is coming on Sunday, June 9th (5:30 PM PT). More details — including registration — are coming soon. Can't attend? We will be streaming the whole thing live! #E3 https://t.co/6No81maSXz pic.twitter.com/EIMQjznqsT — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 18, 2019

If you want to watch the Bethesda E3 Showcase it will take place on June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. Just like previous years, the showcase will have a live stream for those unable to attend and registration details have yet to be released. There’s no word on how long the event will be, but we suspect it will run for about an hour.

As for what games we expect to see, Bethesda has already confirmed an in-depth showcase of Doom Eternal. There’s a pretty high chance we will see previews for Fallout 76 and RAGE 2 DLC, along with some minor details about Bethesda’s next big RPG, Starfield. While it would be nice to see the new Elder Scrolls, we highly doubt it will make an appearance.

Finally, there’s a pretty strong chance that we will get a release date and new info on Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Bethesda has been fairly quiet about this title, so we are certainly excited to learn more about Youngblood. All we know so far is it’s coming out sometime this year and a very brief plot synopsis. With E3 quickly drawing closer, the pressures on Bethesda to rebound after the disastrous release of Fallout 76.

