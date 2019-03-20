David Tran Identified as Gunman Who Attempted to Rob Adam22

David Tran has been identified as the 24-year-old man who has been charged with one count of attempted second-degree robbery, after he pulled a gun on YouTuber Adam22 during a live broadcast.

Per TMZ, Tran is in custody now and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Tran Pulls Gun on Adam22 in Apparent Attack

Adam’s real name is Adam John Grandmaison, and he’s known for his YouTube channel, No Jumper. His YouTube channel has over 2.6 million subscribers, and he prioritizes interviewing “underground artists and tastemakers,” per LAD Bible. In the moments leading up to the incident on Sunday, Adam22 was talking about fellow influencer Shane Dawson’s 2015 “joke” about being sexually involved with his cat.

In the wake of the apparent attack, Adam22 took to Instagram and Twitter to address the situation. On Instagram, he said, “They tried to kill me lmao” On Twitter, Adam22 wrote, “If I got shot tonight my dying words would have been something about how Shane Dawson didn’t jizz on a cat”

Tran’s Gun Has Since Been Identified as a Movie Prop

The LAPD has since confirmed to FADER that the apparent weapon Tran was using was actually a fake gun, a movie prop. In the clip, which can be seen above, Tran can be heard saying, “Give me all your money!” It’s unclear at what point it was established that Tran’s gun was not real.

Adam22 Has Since Reiterated That This Event Was Not Staged, Calling it ‘100% Serious’

To TMZ, Adam22 doubled down on his insistence that this was a real event that was in no way staged, despite many on the internet calling the seriousness of the event into question.

Adam22 explained, “There’s a rear entrance to get into the store, and a close friend of mine who’s armed hangs by the door the entire time just in case anything were to ever happen…This guy snuck in after our Postmates order came.”

Adam22 added that when it first happened, it felt “more like a joke than the real thing,” which is why he let out a “nervous laugh.” Adam22 also added that what’s not visible in the video is that “his guy” pointed a gun at Tran’s head when the whole incident went down, and that he was “thankful” Tran wasn’t killed.

The YouTube personality did clarify that he understood why some people might doubt the authenticity of the interaction, given the previous stunts he’s pulled off on his channel. But he concluded, “This is 100% real, and I mean, if it was a joke…it would be a weird joke considering the kid got the crap beat out of him real bad.”