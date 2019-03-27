Deionna Young: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deionna Young left the Tulsa Arby’s she manages to follow and confront the man who argued with her, spat in her face, threatened her, left and then returned to the fast food joint as promised.

Tulsa Police say when Desean Tallent came back, Young got in her car and the two chased each other on the busy road until she shot at him and then went back to her job.

Police found Tallent with a fatal gunshot wound and they also found security video and a report written by Tulsa officers from just before the shooting that named Tallent as having assaulted Young.

Now Young is facing the death penalty should she be convicted on the first-degree murder charge police leveled.

1. Police Responded to a Car Crash at Walmart & Found Driver Tallent Shot in the Chest

It was just before 8 p.m. Saturday night when police were called to an “injury crash” in the big box retailer’s parking lot. When they arrived, they found driver Desean Tallent had been shot once in the upper torso. He would die from that injury.

The Walmart is located on S. Garnett Road in southeastern Tulsa not far up the road from an Arby’s fast food restaurant.

During a Tulsa police investigation, detectives located security video from a location across from the Arby’s. And what they saw on the recording matched what they were told by Young.

2. Police Say Tallent Threatened & Spat in Young’s Face After an ‘Altercation’

According to police, it turned out that Tallent had been involved in an altercation at the Arby’s that ended with him making threats to restaurant manager Young and spitting in her face. And police said, Tallent “promised to come back and hurt her.”

Young “flagged down” police officers who wrote up a report that named Tallent as an “assault suspect.”

Tallent came back, circled the lot, and Young “ran outside and got into her car …(and) followed him down Garnett and both vehicles braking and playing cat and mouse.”

Police said she “shot at Tallent and then drove back to work.”

3. Young Confessed & Was Charged With First-Degree Murder & Told Police She Destroyed the Gun

A warrant for Young’s arrest was served at her Tulsa apartment. The Homicide and Warrants division of Tulsa Police “found a pistol, but Young claims she destroyed the murder weapon.”

Police said Young “fully confessed and is showing us where she dumped the gun parts.”

4. Some Believe That if Tallent Had Been Arrested For Assault he Would Not Have Returned to the Restaurant Resulting in the Shooting Death But Others Say She Deserves the Death Penalty

“Maybe if he had been arrested for assaulting her, he wouldn’t have come back TWICE and might not have been shot. If he had treated a police officer the way he had treated this woman would he have been given two more chances?”

“She got in a rage at his unacceptable behavior and lost control. Now he’s dead and she’s going to prison. All she was doing was trying to earn a living and he came to her, and she couldn’t control her temper. Everybody loses.”

But a number of people commented on the Tulsa police Facebook post that her actions were premeditated and she deserves the harshest punishment.

“Chasing him down the road in a car and shot him while the vehicles were in motion. Yeah, that’s murder and not self defense. She deserves the death penalty.”

5. Tallent’s Family is Grieving & His Mother is Saying People Who Are Criticizing Her Son ‘Don’t Know the Full Story’

“I wish I knew that he knew for sure how much we loved & adored him. We will NEVER completely heal or be okay without him, but we are trusting God to see us through these terribly tough times ahead!

Although we may not quite have the energy or words to respond to every call/text/message, know that your genuine love and kindness are much appreciated.

Today, we are down, BUT☝🏾trust you can’t ever count us out!!! We know who we are and to whom we belong. All is well!

#TallentStrong❤️💪🏾”

On Lori Tallent’s Facebook page she shared a recent post from her son about eating at Arby’s and at least three have said that him spitting in an Arby’s employee’s face was wrong. But Tallent said her son was also spat on. And then killed.

“But it’s ok for her to spit on my son and chase him down, kill him and go back to work? You don’t even know the entire story. And regardless that does not justify her taking someone else life. Get the hell off my page!”