Denise Richards Wedding 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newest cast member Denise Richards made a triumphant entrance to the long running Bravo series, quickly marring husband Aaron Phypers in what seemed to be two days after couple got engaged. Making for an even more dramatic plot twist, Phypers used to be married actress Nicolette Sheridan, who used to be married to Harry Hamlin, who’s now married to Richards’ fellow housewife, Lisa Rinna.

Richards is no stranger to martial baggage. The 47-year-old actress was famously married to actor Charlie Sheen for four tumultuous four years, and she split from him while six-months pregnant with their second daughter, Lola, who’s now 13-years-old, her older sister, Sam, now 14. As a single mother in 2011, Richards adopted daughter Eloise, now 7, who was diagnosed as special needs due to a deletion of chromosome 8 two years ago.

While being a mom will always be the top priority for Richards, finding love, and so quickly, the former James Bond girl told People that she pulled the entire wedding together less than two days, has been a wonderful surprise for the actress. However, their nuptials didn’t happen as fast as everyone thinks. “Aaron and I have been together since June 2017,” Richards said. “We kept the engagement private.” Perhaps, because Phypers was still legally married to Sheridan until the judgement of dissolution of their six-month union was finally entered on August 17, 2018.

Richards and Phypers whirlwind wedding took place on September 8, with a beach-side ceremony in Malibu followed by brunch and cake, before they rode off into the sunset on Phypers’ motorcycle. So, who was there? What dress did she wear? And how many karats was her engagement ring?

Here’s what you need to know about Denise Richards wedding:

1. The Reason They Got Married on September 8 Had Nothing to do With Sheridan

“[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity,”Richards said. And so they called up wedding planner to the stars, Mindy Weiss, who got it all done in less than 48 hours.

While speaking with ET Richards said, “If we didn’t have Mindy Weiss, we would not have been able to do it. It would’ve been, like, in our garage probably. She did a beautiful job and it was really sweet. It was very close family and friends, and everyone said that it looked like it had been planned for months.”

Richards was not lying about Phyper’s love for infinity. As seen in wedding photos, there was a massive infinity sign display purely made of pink and red flowers set up behind the bride and groom.

2. Richards’ Wedding Dress was Actually a Romper

Designed by Mark Zunino, the Wild Things actress wore an ornately decorated white bustier top romper with a completely sheer, silk organza skirt laying over top. In addition to an entire line of couture wedding dresses, Zunino has crafted red carpet looks for actresses Gabrielle Carteris, Donna Mills and Ming-Na Wen.

“I was so glad that it was a romper because we left on Aaron’s motorcycle, so I didn’t want to have this long dress and have to hike it up,” Richards said. “And it’s my second wedding, so I didn’t want the big ballgown. We loved it. [Mark] did an amazing job. I loved what he did.”

Even though the public outcry to how short Richards’ dress was once she took off skirt was quite harsh, the happy bride doesn’t care. “It’s a sexy dress and it’s fun,” Richards told USA Today. “It was appropriate because we got married in Malibu overlooking the ocean. I’m a beachy girl. To critics of my dress: I loved it, that’s all I care about. At their wedding, they can wear whatever they want.”

3. If You’re Looking for a Big Engagement Ring, She Doesn’t Have One

Unlike most brides that get married on national TV, especially the ladies of the Housewives franchise, Richards did not seem to care about getting a huge engagement ring. The couple skipped right over that tradition and went straight for the wedding bands. Maybe, their wedding happened too quickly for Phypers to pick out a sizable diamond. Or maybe, he’s waiting to get her a massive sparkler for their one-year anniversary. Or maybe, the couple is waiting for a jeweler to reach out and give them a free ring in exchange for them showcasing it on the Bravo series.

The rings featured in Denise’s Instagram post were simple, classic wedding bands. And if Aaron did give her a big engagement rock, it’s yet to be seen. The only ring Denise is seen wearing when spotted out and about in Los Angeles, or on-screen filming for RHOBH, is her elegant silver band.

4. Housewife Kyle Richards Had to Skip the Wedding

While Erika Jayne, Teddi Jo Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave, Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd, Camille Grammar and fiancé David Meyer were all in attendance, Kyle Richards was not. Before learning about the surprise wedding, she was already set to host an agency party with 400 guests scheduled to arrive at her home.

Bravo staple Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn were included as guests, who described being there as “surreal” and “another highlight of my life.”

5. Denise’s Kids Absolutely Love her New Husband

Richards’ three daughters served as Denise’s bridesmaids at the wedding, and they all appear to be big fans of their mom’s new husband.

“They loved it!” Richards said. “They were actually very happy.”

Phypher never had children with Sheridan during their six-month marriage, but it seems like he’s taken to fatherhood both quickly and easily.

In the photos Denise posts of him and their daughters, Phypers looks completely content in his new role as Dad.

