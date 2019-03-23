Disneyland Paris Shooting Claims Unfounded: Reports

Disneyland Paris went on “lockdown” after numerous Twitter users reported hearing an explosion. The theme park, which is located in Marne-la-Vallée, France, a town less than 20 miles east of Paris, reportedly went into lockdown after 9 p.m. local time on March 23.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and details are scant, but it was reportedly a false alarm over a loud noise that came from a firecracker or firework.

Police National tell me the panic at Disneyland Paris is the result of a false alarm. They believe a loud noise came from a fire cracker / firework and caused alarm. They don’t believe anyone has been injured. #DisneylandParis #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/dd58xvEga1 — Oliver Miočić (@olivermiocic) March 23, 2019

► C'est un problème d'escalator il ne c'est rien passé de plus, les visiteur sortent par les coulisses petit à petit #disneylandparis #Disney #Paris #News pic.twitter.com/vUoJXErQxC — Oklm Zap (@OklmZap) March 23, 2019

I’m in Disney Studio Park at Disneyland Paris and absolutely no panic here. Just been told that Disney Village is no go while investigations continue but so far no evidence of anything. — Paul Cole (@_paulcole_) March 23, 2019

Right before 11 p.m. local time, the all-clear was given by France’s Ministry of the Interior. The only injuries were from running crowds.

Mass stampede tonight at #DisneylandParis. False alarm, security forces confirm there is no threat. Please only share information coming from a trusted source. #Disney pic.twitter.com/ehsmB0zFLc — Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2019

Un mouvement de foule ce soir à #DisneylandParis. Opération de #securite de Police terminée. Quelques blessés légers liés au mouvement de foule. — Préfet de Seine-et-Marne (@Prefet77) March 23, 2019

Some users on social media originally said they heard gunshots, others said they heard an explosion-like noise.

“There was a big crowd movement,” says Romain Goffinet, a Belgian told a French-based news outlet. “The terraces are deserted in the space of a few seconds. We were pushed to the shops. The security guards locked the doors and we were evacuated by the back shop. It was really panic. Many people were crying. We really wondered what was going on. I was with my son. The security guards then reported a false alarm, but the police presence is important on the site. There is also the army. For now, we are still evacuated but we do not know where we are going yet.”

3 détonations ont étés entendues à #DisneyLand. — Vicieux (@AnonVicieux) March 23, 2019

@SkyNews @SkyNewsBreak Paris Disney on lockdown at the moment shots heard outside, we cannot leave the restaurant. Doors locked and armed police have just came inside. All we know at the moment is a controlled explosion has been carried out — CPM Nottingham (@Crofts87) March 23, 2019

anyone knows what’s happening at Disneyland Paris? saw loads of people running and we’ve had to leave? #DisneylandParis — Lauren ºoº met minnie ❤️ (@littlelauren_27) March 23, 2019

Alleged witnesses said some buildings were evacuated, and others were put on lockdown. Video footage shared on Twitter shows panicked guests running.

A digital emergency management account urged users not to share “false information or unverified information.”