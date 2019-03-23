Disneyland Paris Shooting Claims Unfounded: Reports

Disneyland Paris went on “lockdown” after numerous Twitter users reported hearing an explosion. The theme park, which is located in Marne-la-Vallée, France, a town less than 20 miles east of Paris, reportedly went into lockdown after 9 p.m. local time on March 23.
Nothing has been confirmed yet and details are scant, but it was reportedly a false alarm over a loud noise that came from a firecracker or firework.
Right before 11 p.m. local time, the all-clear was given by France’s Ministry of the Interior. The only injuries were from running crowds.
Some users on social media originally said they heard gunshots, others said they heard an explosion-like noise.
“There was a big crowd movement,” says Romain Goffinet, a Belgian told a French-based news outlet. “The terraces are deserted in the space of a few seconds. We were pushed to the shops. The security guards locked the doors and we were evacuated by the back shop. It was really panic. Many people were crying. We really wondered what was going on. I was with my son. The security guards then reported a false alarm, but the police presence is important on the site. There is also the army. For now, we are still evacuated but we do not know where we are going yet.”
Alleged witnesses said some buildings were evacuated, and others were put on lockdown. Video footage shared on Twitter shows panicked guests running.
A digital emergency management account urged users not to share “false information or unverified information.”