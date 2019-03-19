Domenique DiFiore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Domenique DiFiore is the 20-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was hit in the face by a Chester police officer during a St. Patrick’s Day weekend house party brawl and now faces several felony charges. Video of the incident involving DiFiore and the unnamed officer has gone viral on social media, with some calling the officer’s actions over the line.

DiFiore, whose name has been misspelled in some media outlets as Dominique DiFiore, has been jailed since her Saturday, March 16 arrest after being unable to post bond, online records show. Three other people, Shawn Connelly, Jaylene Westfall and Tess Herman were also arrested during the incident at an off-campus apartment near Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania.

According to the Delaware County Daily Times, DiFiore and her friends were involved in an incident with several other people in the 900 block of East 16th Street about 5 p.m. Saturday. “There were numerous assaults and a college-age St. Patrick’s celebration going on in the neighborhood at the time of this incident,” Chester Police said in a statement. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Here’s what you need to know about Domenique DiFiore and the viral video:

1. DiFiore’s Family Says the Officer Used Excessive Force, While the Police Say She Swung First & the Video Doesn’t Tell the Whole Story About the Chaotic Scene, Described by Police as a ‘Riot’

Domenique DiFiore’s family and some witnesses are accusing the officer of using excessive force, but the police department says the video, which you can watch above, doesn’t show the entire situation. Police also said that DiFiore swung at and hit the officer first. The video shows the unnamed officer striking DiFiore in the face, knocking her to the ground. The officer had a Taser in his hand at the time, the video shows. DiFiore does appear to be flailing toward the officer before she was hit.

Witnesses said the officer then used the Taser on DiFiore, putting it against her ear, while she was on the ground, according to CBS Philadelphia. Jaylene Westfall, who was also arrested, told the news station, “Her whole ear was gushing blood. She was nonstop bleeding by the ear. She was in shock.”

The video shows an officer holding DiFiore on the ground with her arms behind her back as she screams and cries. Another woman can then be seen yelling at the officer before another officer pushes her to the ground and the video ends.

“I was shocked,” witness Latine Bethea told CBS Philadelphia. “I was really shocked. I couldn’t believe a man hit a female like that.” Another witness, Cameron Thomas, told the news station, “He dove to the ground, then tased her. That’s what made it excessive.” A third witness, Zachary Whalen, told CBS Philadelphia, “Granted, she did push the officer so as soon as you do that, I was like, ‘This is not going to be good.'”

Police Chief James Nolan said in a statement, “A partial video of the event is circulating on various social media platforms. The incident, the video, and level of force used in connection with the event are all currently under investigation. There were numerous assaults and a college-age St. Patrick’s celebration going on in the neighborhood at the time of this incident. Police are still conducting investigations to determine if other persons will be charged in relation to the events of the day.”

Another video shows the chaotic scene before police arrived:

According to the police press release, officers were called after a group of people tried to push their way into a house party they were not invited to. Things then turned violent as the unwanted guests fought with those hosting the party, according to police.

“On March 16, 2019 shortly after 5 p.m. members of the Chester Police Department responded to the 900 block of E 16th St for what was described to them as a riot. They located a large group of people fighting in the street. Officers learned that there was a party in a home in the 900 block of E. 15th St. which a number of people unknown to the residents attempted to come in,” police said. “When they were turned away one of the members of the group Jaylene Westfall 19 of Levittown assaulted one the residents. A 22 year old resident attempted to remove the assailant and was also reportedly assaulted by Westfall. The residents shut themselves inside the home after the altercation but the assailants kicked in the locked front door. The group entered the home and assaulted several people there in.”

The police statement added, “While police were gaining control of the situation a female identified as Dominique Difiore 20 struck a police sergeant. She was taken into custody by officers on the scene.”

No disciplinary action has been taken against the officer and the unnamed 18-year veteran officer remains on active duty, police told the Delaware County Daily Times.

“The textbook definition is the amount of force necessary to effect an arrest, that means different things at different times,” Nolan told the newspaper.

Dominic DiFiore, Domenique’s grandfather, told CBS Philadelphia, “He’s twice the size of her and he couldn’t handle her? And then punch her and then tase her on top of that? No, uncalled for. There was no reason for that kind of — she’s a kid. If I was there, he’d be laying on the ground.”

He told WPVI-TV, “It is what it is, she was partying and that’s all I’m going to say,” Difiore said. “There’s no reason for that. There’s no reason for it. It’s unacceptable. To use that kind of force. Come on! She’s a kid!”

Police said DiFiore was evaluated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center after she complained of nausea, according to the Delco Daily Times.

Her sister, Amanda Parker, told NBC Philadelphia, “My sister is doing as well as she can right now. My sister’s actions are questionable and she made a mistake. However, my sister is not a bad person. The officer involved is not a bad person. Let the investigation be done.”

2. She Faces 20 Charges, Including 5 Felonies, & Made Her First Court Appearance on Sunday, Records Show

Online court records show that Domenique DiFiore is facing 20 charges, including five felonies. She was charged with conspiracy to burglary, conspiracy to criminal trespass and three counts of felony aggravated assault. DiFiore was also charged with misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to recklessly endangering another person, four counts of conspiracy to simple assault and resisting arrest. She was also charged with summary two counts of conspiracy to harassment, along with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor, records show.

The most serious charges, the conspiracy to burglary and one of the aggravated assault charges, are first-degree felonies, which carry a potential prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. The other felony charges are second-degree felonies, which could result in 5 to 10 years in prison.

DiFiore made her first court appearance on Sunday, March 17.

3. DiFiore, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, Says on Linkedin She’s a Student at Penn State, but Says on Facebook She Is Attending Beauty School

Domenique DiFiore, a native of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, is currently a student, though it is not clear where the 20-year-old is studying. DiFiore says on Linkedin that she is a Penn State University student set to graduate in 2020. But on Facebook, DiFiore says she is studying at Jean Madeline Aveda Institute, a cosmetology and beauty school. DiFiore also has an Instagram page for her beauty career.

On Linkedin, DiFiore wrote, “I’m interested in pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in the college of Health and Development from The Pennsylvania State Univeristy. My interests are in receiving a degree in Recreation, Park, and Tourism Managment, making a difference in the world, and making new connections! I would be interested in gaining internship experience in anything available that will gain me experience for my major.”

DiFiore has also worked as a babysitter and a lifeguard at the Brookhaven Swim Club, according to her Linkedin profile.

4. Her Criminal Record Includes Tickets for Purchasing Alcohol as a Minor & for Not Carrying Her Driver’s License

Domenique Renee DiFiore, who will turn 21, has had two prior run-ins with the law, according to public records. Her criminal records include a ticket for underage drinking and a ticket for not providing her driver’s license to police, court documents show.

She was charged in Brookhaven on February 27, 2019, with a summary charge of failure to carry and exhibit her driver’s license on demand, according to court records. She is scheduled for a summary trial on that charge on April 9, 2019, in Delaware County magisterial court, according to records.

In June 2017, DiFiore was charged with purchase of alcohol by a minor. That case was eventually dismissed in December 2017, according to court documents. The arrest occurred in Springfield Township.

5. DiFiore Is Being Held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility on $73,500 Bail & Is Scheduled to Return to Court on April 1, While the 3 Others Charged Have Posted Bond

Domenique DiFiore was not able to post bond and remains in custody at the Delaware County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $73,500 bail. She and the three others arrested during the incident are scheduled to return to court on April 1 for a preliminary hearing, according to online court records.

Jaylene Westfall, 20, was charged with conspiracy to burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies, along with several misdemeanor charges, including two counts of conspiracy to recklessly endanger another person, four counts of conspiracy to simple assault and resisting arrest. She was released on 10 percent of $47,500 bail.

Shawn Connolly, 21, was also charged with felony conspiracy to burglary and criminal trespass along with several misdemeanors and was released on 10 percent of $47,500 bail. Tess Herman, 20, was charged with felony conspiracy to burglary, criminal trespass and three counts of aggravated assault, along with misdemeanor charges. She was released on 10 percent of $73,500 bail.

Scott Galloway, DiFiore’s attorney, could not be reached for comment by Heavy. It is not clear if the others arrested have hired attorneys who could speak on their behalf and they could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

