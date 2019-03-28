Easter 2019 Date: When & What Day Is It on This Year?

The exact date of Easter shifts every year, which is why it’s sometimes referred to as the “moveable feast,” and this year, the holiday falls on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

When following the Gregorian calendar, Easter, which marks the end of Lent, is always held on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25, and that date is determined by the moon. Easter is scheduled on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. Religious calendars call this the “Full Paschal Moon,” which signifies the beginning of Spring in the Northern hemisphere.

In 2019, the full Moon and the spring equinox fall on the same day, Wednesday, March 20, which is a super rare occasion. According the Old Farmers Almanac, it only happens three times a century, and creates what is commonly referred to as a “supermoon,” for its stellar brightness in the night sky.

This year, Easter technically could’ve been held on Sunday, March 24. However, in order to ease the confusion of figuring out what day Easter would be, the Christian Church determined that the spring equinox would permanently be observed on March 21. Because of this rule, the first full moon after March 21 isn’t until April 19, Good Friday, hence why Easter 2019 is being celebrated on Sunday, April 21.



According to the Bible, Easter is the day Jesus Christ was resurrected from his tomb three days after his crucifixion. In 325 A.D., the Council of Nicaea set aside a special day just to celebrate the Resurrection, but a fixed date meant that it could sometimes fall on a week day. Originally, it was decided that Easter would be based off the Jewish calendar, and Christians would celebrate two days after Passover ended, a holiday that always begins on the 14th day of the full moon. But this also meant that the holiday would only sometimes fall on a Sunday, largely considered to be the Lord’s Day.

As Christianity and Judaism continued to separate from one another, the Council no longer wanted to base their holiday on the Jewish calendar, and that’s when it was decided Easter would be celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of the spring equinox, therefore allowing the holiday to always fall on the Lord’s Day.

