Ehud Arye Laniado Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A billionaire has passed, after penis surgery.

Ehud Arye Laniado, a 65-year-old diamond trader, reportedly had what some might call a bit of money, but–he had his eyes set on a much larger pursuit.

Off in search of penis enlargement, Laniado died during an unfortunate operation, according to reports. The tale of cosmetic surgeries gone awry is all too familiar to medical professionals, and this case has caused some to wonder what went wrong.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ehud Arye Laniado Reportedly Died at a Very Expensive, High-End Clinic

Today in my blog>> Heading into a New Year>> https://t.co/v8KNlTPBqk — Ehud Arye Laniado (@EhudAryeLaniado) January 21, 2019

Laniado sought his penis enlargement surgery from professionals at a posh Parisian clinic, according to reports. but during the operation, he had a heart attack.

Reports state that he died on the operating table. The Belgian media are reporting that Laniado had not taken well to a substance that was injected into his penis. After the injection of this substance, his vitals failed, and he was led to demise.

His company released a statement confirming his death.

“Farewell to a visionary businessman,” the statement reportedly said. “It is with great sadness that we confirm that our founder Ehud Arye Laniado has passed away.”

Laniado’s plastic surgeon, who is reportedly located on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, remains unnamed in the reports of his death.

“After living an exceptional life Ehud will be brought back home to Israel as his final resting place. He will be dearly missed by us all,” Laniado’s company stated.

Laniado is identified as having Israeli-Belgian roots.

2. In 2015, Ehud Arye Laniado Sold the World’s Most Expensive Diamond

According to reports–and his apparent social media pages, Laniado was a popular diamond dealer. However, the amount of Laniado’s fortune is not reported as “publicly known.”

It is only reported that Laniado is one of the world’s billionaires. And, according to reports, Laniado sold “the world’s most expensive diamond.”

The diamond he’d sold had been called “the Blue Moon of Josephine.”

Who bought this diamond from Laniado? A Hong Kong businessman and convicted felon Joseph Lau Luen Hung, reportedly.

Hung bought the pricey diamond for a whopping figure of roughly $48.4million.

According to his company’s website at mercurydiamond.com, Laniado had been perfecting his craft of “forecasting the value of polished diamonds by examining rough diamonds by hand,” since his late 20s.

3. Ehud Arye Laniado Reportedly Owned the Most Expensive Penthouse in Monaco & Partied With Celebs at His House in Bel Air

Laniado’s tastes did not stop nor end at diamonds, some of which were alleged by authorities to be “blood diamonds,” that were illegally imported from Africa.

In fact, Laniado is said to have enjoyed partying with models and celebrities at his Bel Air home; Bel Air, of course, is a posh suburb of Los Angeles.

4. Ehud Arye Laniado Began His Career as a Masseuse

Reports say that Laniado started working as a masseuse in Tel Aviv when he was young, before he began exploring in Africa for diamonds and other priceless gems.

Four decades later, Laniado has apparently deepened his diamond business into a consultancy (the tagline underneath his Mercury Diamond website states, “Mercury Diamond is a leading diamond pricing consultancy”).

Diamond pricing is a very specific skill set within the diamond and rare gem industry. On top of it, his website says that “he is the chairman of international diamond businesses spanning mining, exploration, valuation, trading, manufacturing, retail, and consultancy services.”

His founder bio seems to paint Laniado as a rare gem within the rare gem industry, with the gift of being able to navigate the diamond industry in unique ways, despite being accused of tax crimes and continental African theft by authorities.

“Laniado has mastered both the miniscule details of pricing individual rough diamonds and the entire structure of the diamond industry,” the website says. “His global operations are at the forefront of the industry, recognized in diamond capitals from Mumbai to Tel Aviv and Hong Kong to New York.”

5. Ehud Arye Laniado Was Accused of Evading Taxes, But Paid to Avoid a Tax Evasion Trial

October 2018 Market Report.

Read my full analysis>> https://t.co/6mDQ55cjUm — Ehud Arye Laniado (@EhudAryeLaniado) October 29, 2018

Laniado was actually expected in court this upcoming Mar. 14. He and his business partner, Sylvain Goldberg, had reportedly gotten in hot water back in 2013, and were able to stave off a tax evasion trial by paying out 160 million euros.

However, Belgian officials, who did not buy their story about the diamonds they imported from Angola and Congo, wanted the pair to pay out 4.6 billion euros in unpaid taxes–plus 2 billion euros in fines.

The courts sided with Laniado and his partner, dismissing the Belgian customs office’s claims–but, an appeals court wanted Laniado to face a new trial, beginning on Mar. 14.

It is unknown what will happen to the proceedings of the case now that Laniado has passed.