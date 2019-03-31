Elon Musk Releases Rap Song ‘RIP Harambe’ for April Fools Day?

Tesla and Space X CEO, Elon Musk, has built an entire line of electric cars, is digging tunnels to premiere the world’s fastest moving passenger train, and in addition to building rockets that shoot off outside Earth’s atmosphere, it seems the billionaire inventor has a new dream: rap artist. Or does he? Musk released the absolutely out-of-the-blue rap song, “RIP Harambe” this weekend, and while numerous news outlets like SPIN and USA Today have been quick to pan the bizarre track, it’s pertinent to remember that the song’s release date happened right around the corner from April Fools’ Day. This song can not, and shout not be taken seriously.

While most people’s April Fools’ Day tricks include a whoopee cushion and or a prank call, Musk produced his own record label entitled Emo G Records, which has yet to release any other music than the new song “RIP Harambe,” an ode the 17-year-old, 14 pound gorilla, who was shot in May 2016 by the Cincinnati Zoo, after a 3-year old child fell into his enclosure. The child did not die, but Harambe was killed, and the Internet blew up wanting justice for the innocent gorilla. The group “Justice For Harambe” was formed on Facebook, reaching 150,000 followers in two days, in honor of the deceased animal.

It’s questionable as to why Musk chose this viral occasion, which happened nearly three years ago, to be the inspiration for his rap song, but with production credit going to BloodPop and Yung Jake, the track was uploaded to SoundCloud through his brand new Emo G Record label on March 30. And with lyrics like “RIP Harambe, sipping on some Bombay, we on our way to heaven, Amen, Amen,” — it’s nearly impossible to believe Musk is serious with his rap career. The song goes on saying, “RIP Harambe, smoking on some strong hay, in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you,” — it has to be a joke.

The 47-year-old followed up with a tweet saying, “I’m disappointed my record label failed.”

I’m disappointed that my record label failed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

However, “RIP Harambe,” as of March 31, has nearly half a million plays, which has to be chalked up to the fact that people are a glutton for punishment, or are hysterically laughing in confusion as they listen, and have to press ‘replay.’

While this may be a disappointment to possibly nobody, it seems fans will soon learn Musk was pulled a trick on his 25 million Twitter followers, and is not trying to be the next Eminem. He just has a much bigger April Fools’ Day budget than most.

