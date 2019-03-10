Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Which Nationalities Were Among The Dead?

Today’s horror Ethiopian Airlines crash has claimed the lives of 157 people.
The early morning flight came down shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The flight was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, all of whom were killed during the crash, which happened just six minutes after the plane took off.
The plane crashed to the ground on land about 30 miles south of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said that the pilot had ‘excellent flying record’ but had reported difficulties and asked to return to Bole airport.
He also insisted that the aircraft had ‘no known technical problems’.
The jet, which came down around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, about 31 miles south of the capital city, is thought to have been delivered to the airline about four months ago.
The nationalities of the dead included:
-
- 32 Kenyans
- 18 Canadians
- 9 Ethiopians
- 8 Italians
- 8 Chinese
- 8 Americans
- 7 British
- 7 French,
- 6 Egyptians
- 5 Dutch
- 4 Indian
- 4 Slovakian
- 3 Austrians
- 3 Swedes
- 3 Russians
- 2 Moroccans
- 2 Spanish
- 2 Poles
- 2 Israelis
- 1 Belgian
- 1 Irish
- 1 Indonesian
- 1 Somali
- 1 Norwegian
- 1 Serbian
- 1 Togolese
- 1 Mozambican
- 1 Rwandan
- 1 Sudanese
- 1 Ugandan
- 1 Yemeni
The aircraft involved in the crash was a Boeing 737-800MAX.