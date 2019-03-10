Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Which Nationalities Were Among The Dead?

Today’s horror Ethiopian Airlines crash has claimed the lives of 157 people.

The early morning flight came down shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The flight was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, all of whom were killed during the crash, which happened just six minutes after the plane took off.

The plane crashed to the ground on land about 30 miles south of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said that the pilot had ‘excellent flying record’ but had reported difficulties and asked to return to Bole airport.

He also insisted that the aircraft had ‘no known technical problems’.

The jet, which came down around Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, about 31 miles south of the capital city, is thought to have been delivered to the airline about four months ago.

The nationalities of the dead included:

32 Kenyans 18 Canadians 9 Ethiopians 8 Italians 8 Chinese 8 Americans 7 British 7 French, 6 Egyptians 5 Dutch 4 Indian 4 Slovakian 3 Austrians 3 Swedes 3 Russians 2 Moroccans 2 Spanish 2 Poles 2 Israelis 1 Belgian 1 Irish 1 Indonesian 1 Somali 1 Norwegian 1 Serbian 1 Togolese 1 Mozambican 1 Rwandan 1 Sudanese 1 Ugandan 1 Yemeni



The aircraft involved in the crash was a Boeing 737-800MAX.

“The group CEO who is at the accident scene right now regrets to confirm that there are no survivors,” Ethiopian Airlines wrote on Twitter.

“He expresses his profound sympathy and condolences to the families and loved ones of passengers and crew who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”

The airline also said that staff would “be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services.”