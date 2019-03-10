Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash: Names of the Victims Who Have Been Identified

Tributes flooded in across the world for the 157 passengers and crew members who perished on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 on Sunday.

Ethiopian authorities are working hard to identify the dead and inform their relatives.

It is thought that citizens from up to 35 countries were caught up in the mid-air tragedy.

The plane contained passengers from more than 30 nationalities.According to the airline, Kenya had 32, Canada 18, Ethiopia nine, Italy, China and the US eight each, the UK and France seven each, Egypt six, the Netherlands five, India and Slovakia four each, Sweden and Russia three each and other countries one or two.

Here are the names of some of the victims who have been identified.

Joanna Toole: The British consultant was working for the U.N. at the time of her death. Her Dad Adrian paid tribute to his ‘soft’ and ‘loving’ daughter in the wake of the crash.

Michael Ryan: The Irish-born engineer was working for the World Food Programme at the time of his death.

Jonathan Seex: Kenyan Jonathan Seex was was the chief executive of the Hospitality company Tamarind Group.

Paolo Dieci: The big-hearted Italian founded the CISP aid charity in 2007.

Sahra Hassan Said: The Somali-British mother perished alongside her son Nasrudin Abdulkadir.

Carlo Spini: The Italian founded the humanitarian organisation Africa Tremila. He perished along with his wife and the organisation’s treasurer Matteo Ravasio.

Karim Saafi: He was the co-chairman of the African Diaspora Youth Forum in Europe

Sarah Auffret: The Polar tourism expert was travelling to Nairobi to discuss ways to tackle plastic pollution in the seas at the UN assembly.

Hussein Swaleh: Mr Swaleh was the former secretary general of the Football Kenya Federation.

Sebastino Tusa: Sicilian regional culture ministry assessor was also reported to be on board the plane.

Tamirat Mulu Demessie: Save the Children child protection in emergencies adviser.

Yekaterina and Alexander Polyakov: The married couple were Russian tourists planning to visit Kenya. They died alongside Russian Sergei Vyalikov.

Abiodun Oluremi Bashua: Aa retired envoy who served in Iran, Austria and Ivory Coast – was killed, Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry said

Blanka Hrnko: The wife of Slovak politician Anton Hrnko. She perished alongside the couple’s children Martin and Micha.

Professor Pius Adesamni: The professor was named as a victim by Benoit-Antoine Bacon, the president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Capitan Yared Mulugeta: The Kenyan captain of the aircraft is said to have been highly experienced.

Mr Ahmednur Mohamednur: He was the plane’s First Officer and is thought to have had ‘several flying hours’ under his belt.