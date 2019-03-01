The Execution of Billie Wayne Coble: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Billie Wayne Coble was convicted of killing his in-laws, one a Waco, Texas law enforcement officer, in 1989. He was convicted and sentenced to death. Thursday night, the 70-year-old was executed by lethal injection for the three murders.

And in the witness room of the death chamber were his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson among other family and friends. When Coble said his last words, described as bizarre by some, his son lost it and began screaming and then started banging on the glass separating him from his father. And it was there, that he and his son, with his wife screaming at officers, were taken into custody, arrested and later booked into the Walker County jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, lethal doses of drugs were administered and Coble began the process of dying, but his son and grandson would not witness his actual death.

They went to jail.

All the while, the victims’ family, including his former wife, supported by law enforcement from all over Texas and a large group of supporters, watched as the man who killed their loved ones died.

Billie Wayne Coble was the 1,493rd person executed in the U.S. since 1976 and the 560th person executed in Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Coble Killed His Brother-In-Law Officer Bobby Vicha & In-Laws Robert & Zelda Vicha in Axtell, Texas in 1989 & Was Sentenced to Die

Coble, a Vietnam veteran who had no previous criminal record, married Karen Vicha in 1988. But the marriage was not a good one.

According to the Marshall Project’s account, court records and online news stories, Coble acted out in a bizarre fashion: he got into Vicha’s car trunk and kidnapped her. He was arrested but was bonded out and soon went to her house but she was not there. Her children were however and he tied them up, left and went to his in-laws’ house where he “ambushed” them, killing her parents, Zelda and Robert Vicha and their son, coble’s brother-in-law, police officer Robert Vicha. He went back to her house and when she arrived home, he told her what he’d done: “I killed your momma and your daddy and your brother …nobody’s gonna come help you.”

Coble put her in handcuffs and took off in his car where he struck her with a gun, ending up in a field where he again hit her, cut her face and threatened to rape her. But cops were soon behind them as he pulled out of the field and rammed the car into a tree.

Police rescued Vicha.

They arrested Coble and he was tried and convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death.

2.The Day Before His Scheduled Execution, the Supreme Court Denied His Appeal

Coble appealed the death sentence and got a hearing on it in 2007. His argument was that the state must prove he’d be a future danger. But according to reports and records, he had a clean prison record while on Death Row. And before the 1989 murders, had no criminal convictions, it was reported. As part of his sentencing hearing, a European social scientist said Coble would commit future violence through his findings, Coble’s lawyer argued, was so-called junk science. And though the expert admitted the research he was relying on was not documented, and despite good behavior on Death Row for 30 years, advocates argued, state and federal judges denied his appeal.

On the day before he was set to die, the Supreme Court agreed and denied his appeal. And there was no stay from the governor. He was scheduled to die Thursday just after 6 p.m.

3.During the Execution, Coble’s Son Gordon Cried Out & Started Pounding on the Glass Partition That Separated Him From His Father

Just as the lethal dose of pentobarbital was administered, it’s reported that Coble looked at his son, Gordon Coble and Gordon’s wife, Nelley Coble. And as he was uttering his last words, the report reads, “Gordon Coble began screaming the word ‘no’ and pounding on the glass, sparking a scene among the Coble family.”

It’s been reported that prison officers tried to wrangle him out of the witness viewing room and he resisted: “…he put up a fight … began thrashing around, kicking and throwing his arms and was then dragged out of the room.”

Local media reported that then his son Dalton jumped in and his wife Kelley cursed and yelled, “Why are y’all doing this? They are killing his daddy.”

All three were removed from the room and Coble and his son were arrested.

According to records, they were booked into the Walker County Jail on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, they each had a $1000 bond for the latter and a $200 fine for the disorderly charge. As of early Friday afternoon, they were still being held, jail records show.

Coble was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m

4.Coble’s Last Words Were Called ‘Bizarre.’ His Days on ‘Death Watch’ Were Documented

““Yes sir. That will be $5. I love you, I love and I love you. Mike, I love you. Where’s Nelley at? I love you. That will be $5. Take care.”

The reference to Mike is Coble’s friend Michael Kerls who witnessed the execution, according to local media.

Nelley is his daughter-in-law.

A reporter obtained a copy of Coble’s final days, what’s called Death Watch.

It looks like he had a number of visits and calls, but spent most of his time writing.

5. Members of the Vicha Family Witnessed the Execution. Karen Vicha Did Not Give Coble That, She Said, ‘He Will Not Be Seeing Me’

“This is the end of a horror story for the Vicha family.”

