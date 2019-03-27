Fabiana Rosales, Juan Guaido’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fabiana Rosales is the 26 year old wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. In recent days Rosales has been on a tour of Latin America, aiming to shore up support for her husband. Juan Guaido has been named the “interim president” of Venezuela by the country’s opposition, although the government of Nicolas Maduro refuses to recognize him. The United States, as well as a growing number of countries around the world, does recognize Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela; you can read President Trump’s statement in support of Guaido here.

On March 27, Fabiana Rosales will be in Washington, DC for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. Here’s what you need to know about Fabiana Rosales:

1. She Met Her Husband While She Was Volunteering for the Opposition Party Voluntad Popular

Rosales has been a member of Voluntad Popular, a political party that opposes the government of Nicolas Maduro, ever since she was a university student. Voluntad Popular, or “Popular Will,” was founded in 2004. The group describes itself as “a pluralistic and democratic movement, organized into networks for social and political action. Our commitment is to progress, which we define as the achievement of social, democratic, economic and human rights for every Venezuelan.”

Rosales met her husband at a youth rally for Voluntad Popular. She talked to Caracas Chronicas about how her relationship with Guaido got started:

“I met him and many others while we worked, it was nothing special,” Rosales said. “Those were campaign days, so we often met in events. One day we talked longer than usual. We went out for arepas with a group from work. Then, we started talking longer and longer, especially about baseball and politics. And well, here we are.”

2. She Says She Is Fighting for a Better Future for Her Daughter

Juan and Fabiana have a daughter, Miranda, born in 2017. Miranda was named after the Venezuelan revolutionary Francisco de Miranda , who helped pave the way for Latin America’s liberation from Spanish rule; Francisco de Miranda is often described as a fore-runner to Simon to Bolivar.

Rosales has said that she wants to build a better country for the sake of her daughter and others in that generation. “I don’t want my daughter to grow up wanting to leave Venezuela,” she has said , referring to the fact that an estimated three million Venezuelans have fled the country due to an economy in free-fall.

3. Her Father Was a Farmer & Her Mother Was a Journalist

Rosales was born in Mérida on April 22, 1993. Her father, Carlos Rosales Belandria, was a farmer from Las Tapias; her mother, Elsy Guerrero, was a journalist. Her brother is also a political activist. As a student, Rosales said she often traveled back home to help her father; that’s part of what inspired her political activism, since, she said, she was horrified by the government’s treatment of her father and farmers like him. She told Caracas Chronicles

“I loved helping him. We both took my contribution very seriously. I had to fill the guide, because the National Guard stopped us constantly. Since I was a girl, I witnessed the abuses that farmers suffer; my dad usually had to give up half of his hard-won earnings on police and GNB checkpoints.”

4. She Studied Journalism & Has Worked on Documentaries About the Country’s Economic Woes

Rosales says that she always knew she wanted to be a journalist, like her mother. She says that even when she was in high school, she saw herself going into journalism: ““Even then I knew what I wanted to study,” she told Caracas Chronicles . “While I lived in Tovar as a girl, my mom got me in all sorts of activities. I studied ballet, dance, modeling and acting… but I knew I wanted to be a journalist, like my mom, and I often went with her to her office.”

Rosales studied journalism at university and worked on a documentary about gasoline smuggling at the Venezuelan border.She said that the experience of working with Voluntad Popular, the opposition group, had a huge impact on her journalism as well:

“I was there [with Voluntad Popular] before it was a party, when it was just a movement. I had already been with my brother in the 2007 protests, he was part of the ‘2007 Generation’. I joined Leopoldo on his tours in Zulia, in the primaries of 2012; then I joined Henrique [Capriles] in some activities of the electoral campaign in the area. That experience had a profound impact on my student life. For instance, I was involved in the creation of a documentary about gasoline smuggling at the border. I personally witnessed the shady deals of the mafias supported by the state. I saw the National Guard turn a blind eye, the same guards who squeezed my dad off the result of his work.”

5. Michelle Obama Is Her Ideal First Lady

Rosales doesn’t call herself the First Lady of Venezuela; she says that role is “too big” for her, although she does describe her husband as the “caretaker president” of the country. Rosales says that her “reference” of First Lady is Michelle Obama, someone she describes with great admiration. For herself, though, Rosales says that she wants to be seen as a hard-working woman who supports her husband. She told Caracas Chronicles

“My reference of a First Lady is Michelle Obama; and my role models are my maternal grandmother and my mom, women who work outside the house and who are the core of the family. I see the country like my home in Tovar; a warm place, where everyone has a place of love and respect, where we support each other. That’s our role as a couple in these circumstances and my role as the wife of the caretaker President is to stand by him and support him.”