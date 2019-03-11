Corey Crum & Shana Crum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A high school baseball coach and his wife, repairing a ball field with other volunteers, were electrocuted and killed Sunday in Bristol, Florida. Their 14-year-old son sustained non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Corey and Shana Crum were among the volunteers helping to install a new scoreboard for the field damaged in Hurricane Michael.

As was reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Corey Crum had come in contact with a live electrical wire and his wife Shana ran to his aid and was also electrocuted.

Their son Chase was also injured and was transported to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida. His condition is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Corey Crum’s Wie Shana Ran to His Aid When he Came in Contact With a Live Wire & She Too Was Electrocuted

A Liberty County School District board member told the Democrat that Crum and other baseball players and parents had volunteered to help install the new scoreboard when Crum, “was on some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line.”

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Summers reported on Facebook that the deaths by electrocution were a “tragic accident.” Sheriff’s deputies and medics from Liberty county EMT arrived and found the couple was dead and their boy injured. He was transported to the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Bristol, in Liberty County, is located in the Florida panhandle.

2. Corey Crum Was Recently Named Head Coach of the Varsity Team at Liberty County High School

Corey Crum was recently named the head coach for the Liberty County High School baseball team. His wife Shana was a health aide in the school district, the Democrat reported.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that school board member Kyle Peddie said Crum was previously the school’s JV coach but had recently been named varsity coach.

Peddie told the paper Crum was “doing a phenomenal job” and was respected and liked in the community adding that the players are “devastated.”

Crum’s brother Randall Crum met with the team members that were taken to the gym after the tragedy. The paper reported Randall Crum told the players his brother, their coach, “would have wanted them to always do their absolute best and keep pressing forward.”

3. Students Witnessed the ‘Tragic Accident’ & Were Taken to the School Gym Where Grief Counselors Met Them

The sheriff reported that the students were taken to the high school gym and were met with grief counselors, who’ll be available Monday and for “as long as needed.”

“At this time, all indications are that this was a tragic accident. Investigators are continuing to gather information, and an exam will be conducted by the medical examiner’s office. Additional School Resource Deputies will be assigned to Liberty County High School tomorrow to support students, parents, and staff as possible. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by this tragedy.”

4. Family Members Asked For Prayers For the Crum’s Children

“This is the tragedy that my family is facing today. Keep Danny Millender, his wife Sonja, Randy and Sheila Crum in your prayers. They lost two of their children today. Also keep Shana and Corey’s children lifted up in prayers please.”

Shana’s aunt Kathy Millender wrote, “Keep my family in your prayers!!!! Lost my niece and her husband today. They were dedicated to helping the kids!! Don’t seem real. Also keep their son (14 years old)who is being sent to Shands for treatment and was witness to this tragedy.”

The couple were parents to three and appear to also have a granddaughter.

5. Condolences Are Pouring Especially From the Youth Baseball Community

The community, and especially the baseball community, is in shock and mourning. The Tallahassee Tomahawks said Corey helped launch the travel team and did it as a volunteer.

“When the opportunity to start our Tomahawk team fell in our laps, we reached out for help from those who were wiser than us when it came to travel ball. One of those people was Corey Crum. He helped judge our tryouts, came to practices with his son Chase to help, worked with our son and was a support through conversations and advice. All voluntarily just because that was the kind of guy he was. His wife Shana was always at his side, supporting him and Chase, helping always. When the baseball community and the world lost Corey and Shana today, it was a loss that will be constantly felt in communities and in their families. Please pray for the families of Corey and Shana Crum and especially their son, Chase. Our Tomahawk family is praying with you.”