WATCH: Florida Inmate Punches Public Defender in Court

The Broward County bond court in Florida was thrown into chaos on March 27, 2019, after a defendant stood up and punched an attorney in the head, seemingly out of nowhere. A courtroom camera was rolling and ABC affiliate WPBF-TV shared the footage on social media. The video is embedded below.

Here’s what you need to know.

Public Defender Julie Chase Was Standing at a Podium When William Green Stood Up & Punched Her in the Head

SHOCKING VIDEO: An inmate walked up behind a public defender in court this morning and punched her in the head. #FortLauderdale #court #Florida

FULL STORY:>>> https://t.co/3QdkCPago0 pic.twitter.com/tYzWFNND14 — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) March 27, 2019

The attorney who was sucker-punched was identified as Assistant Public Defender Julie Chase. She works for the Broward Public Defender’s Office in the 17th Judicial Circuit, according to her Linkedin profile. The office is located in South Fort Lauderdale.

As you can see in the video, Chase was standing at a podium looking at paperwork. She was standing next to a woman defendant, possibly Chase’s client. There are multiple defendants seen sitting in the chairs behind them, awaiting their own turn before Broward Judge Jackie Powell.

The man identified as William Green was sitting a few feet behind the podium. He suddenly stands up, walks toward Chase, and punches her on the left side of her head, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman defendant standing next to Chase backs away. The other defendants seated behind the podium all looked shocked.

As Green steps back into the frame, you can see four security guards step in to subdue him. One of the guards knocks Green to the ground. Toward the end of the vide, you see the guards carry Green away.

Chase was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. She was discharged after being checked out and did not appear to be seriously injured. We left a message with the Broward County Public Defender’s office to ask whether Chase had any prior contact with Green. We will update this post as soon as we hear back from the Public Defender’s office.

William Green Was Arrested For Battery the Day Before He Punched Julie Chase in Court

The inmate who punched Julie Chase was identified as William L. Green, 27. He was arrested on March 26 at a mental health facility and booked into the Broward County Jail on a battery charge, according to inmate records. His birthdate is listed as June 19, 1991. He is 6’2″ and 185 pounds.

A search of Broward County criminal records does not bring up any prior felony charges against Green. A separate search of online records also does not reveal any prior arrests.

Gordon Weekes from the Public Defender’s office told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Green allegedly suffered from mental issues and questioned why police had sent him to jail as opposed to a treatment facility. He told the newspaper, “[Green] seemed to be in a clear psychotic state and he was arrested for battering a [hospital] technician, attacking him from the back.”

Broward County Sheriff: All Inmates Will Be Handcuffed During Bond Hearings Going Forward to Ensure Safety

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony was quick to implement changes at the bond court following the assault on Julie Chase. He decided that going forward, inmates would be handcuffed while awaiting their turn before the judge. The sheriff’s full statement, released on Facebook, reads:

“It’s troubling that an inmate would assault an officer of the court. I’ve reviewed the footage of the bond court incident and have gone over the facts with command staff in the Department of Detention. I learned that over the last several years, BSO has received numerous requests from the Public Defender’s Office (PDO) asking for a more lax approach to our security procedures during magistrate hearings, which take place through a closed circuit television feed from inside the jail. Although I understand their concern that having deputies standing close to the inmates or having them wear handcuffs or shackles could imply guilt, they must in turn understand that their requests made it possible for this unusual situation to occur. As the senior ranking law enforcement official for Broward County, I am obligated to ensure all policies related to the protection and safety of our court officials are enforced. Effective immediately all inmates will be handcuffed during these proceedings as to reduce the ability of an inmate to cause similar harm or greater. The safety of my fellow criminal justice practitioners are of the highest priority.”

READ NEXT: Pregnant Teacher Stabbed 10 Times Outside Her Home By Alleged Gang Members