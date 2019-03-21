Florida Man Challenge: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

‘Florida man, 81, tried to buy girl, 8, from mother at Walmart.’

That’s this author’s headline. Birthday, Oct. 2.

81 y/o #portorange man accused of offering to buy child, grabbing & kissing her @Walmart dunlawton Ave. @PortOrange_PD say Hellmuth Kolb offered 1-2 hundred thousand to mom of 8 yr old girl, grabbed her arm, kissed her wrist. Police looking at possible other similar cases. pic.twitter.com/ybviuIemrH — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) September 30, 2018

There are others around that date, like: ‘Florida man used template he found on Pinterest to print counterfeit money at library.’

In the overall scheme of things when it comes to Florida man, not jaw-dropping but perhaps folks have built up a Florida man tolerance, it’s got to be really shocking. Or at least hilarious.

Like this: ‘Armless Florida man charged after allegedly using feet to stab tourist with scissors.’

Florida man has been a thing as long as there’s been a Florida, but on the internet, it’s been around six years since a Florida man Twitter was born and cleverly used near-daily headlines about Florida men doing outrageous things and committing, allegedly, outrageous crimes. Most are hilarious. Many are shocking. A lot are sad, horrible or disgusting. But it’s such a thing that a new game called the Florida Man Challenge is a viral phenom.

Here’s what you need to know about the Florida Man Challenge:

1. The Florida Man Challenge is Simple & Results Are Pretty Much Guaranteed

Florida Man Breaks Into Restaurant, Strips Naked, Eats Noodles He Brought From Home and Plays Bongos https://t.co/QCMy0djoCA pic.twitter.com/uzPLB8UAWA — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) November 12, 2018

The Florida Man Challenge, the most fun (and productive!) Thursday thing is simply this: Search the term ‘Florida man’ and add your birthday, without the year, and hit enter.

For example, say your birthday is Nov. 1.

‘Florida man arrested for barging into homes seeking someone to fight him.’

Pensacola man arrested for barging into homes seeking someone to fight him https://t.co/ARfn2HY2kV pic.twitter.com/ON5CVM5EmV — PNJ (@pnj) November 1, 2018

“A drunken, shirtless man allegedly barged into several Pensacola homes looking for a fight before running into a fence and knocking himself out, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.”

Oh and here’s a best-of Florida man post just because:

I will never be able to forget this. pic.twitter.com/GD2UxNBQOy — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) October 28, 2018

You can’t un-see.

2. The Florida Man Challenge is the Brainchild of a Tumblr User Whose Idea Was Shared on Twitter & Soon Was a Major Trend

How long do you guys think until Florida sends their best men to take me down — paige saw cm! 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@gandalfsoda) March 21, 2019

“I am legally now the president of Florida,” reads the profile of Twitter user ‘paige saw cm!, @gandalfsoda

@gandalfsoda first posted the idea for the game on Tumblr. It was Twitter user swervin merv, @g_pratimaaa who got things moving on Twitter. Within less than a day, it was a Twitter trend and moment.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

Paige was grateful for the shout-out.

Okay but guys you should follow her, it’s rare for someone to give proper credit on the internet and she’s real nice!! Thanks 🙏 https://t.co/zjow1Nl9c7 — paige saw cm! 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@gandalfsoda) March 21, 2019

“It’s rare for someone to give proper credit on the internet and she’s real nice!! Thanks.”

3. ‘How Am I Supposed to Choose?’ A Common Challenge Occurrence

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO CHOOSE pic.twitter.com/WCS0Vitu1j — Rebecca Mix (@rebeccarmix) March 21, 2019

She has a point.

‘Florida man accuses dog of shooting girlfriend in the leg.’ And, ‘Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window.’

It’s a true toss-up. But there appears to be no rule about how to choose if Florida man was particularly active on your birthday. Pick the best, some say.

Sadly though, the first headline, where a Florida man blames a dog for shooting his girlfriend, has happened twice in Florida since 2017. In one case, the man killed her and blamed his “really smart dog.”

Sometimes, Florida man is just not funny.

4. Florida Man, the ‘World’s Worst Superhero,’ Was Born a Meme in 2013 on Twitter

Born as a meme in February of 2013 on Twitter feed @_FloridaMan, the anti-hero appeared almost daily as the subject in Florida news headlines.

Florida Man Accused of Masturbating in Front of Children Says He Was Just Adjusting His Hernia https://t.co/RumNMDwDXc pic.twitter.com/vR0MrZeoA5 — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) March 3, 2019

The Florida tag had been around but it wasn’t until ‘Florida man’ was conceived that it took off. Soon, Tumblr and Reddit were in and Tumblr blog StuckInABucket and subreddit r/FloridaMan were a thing.

The original Florida man Twitter account has almost half a million followers, but there’s baby Florida man accounts and other copy-cats, a few with respectable followings.

Florida Man arrested for shoving woman out of the way to get to egg rolls https://t.co/XSSXonnm1B pic.twitter.com/5sR70WlMqN — Florida Man (@FloridaMan__) March 20, 2019

Florida Man Disguised as Spider-Man Steals Liquor and Cigarettes | KFI AM 640 https://t.co/r5al6JzvXk pic.twitter.com/0c5KJcupj2 — Florida Man (@FloridaMan__) March 16, 2019

Here’s the Feb. 2013 tweet that changed the world.

Drunk Florida Man Tries To Use Taco As ID After His Car Catches Fire At Taco Bell | http://t.co/omqOoSNv — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) February 11, 2013

So it’s really only six years old and while popular across the internet, surely there’s some folks who surely don’t know Florida man, and surely need to, so the game should be shared.

5. Florida’s Sunshine Law, a Model Nationally, a ‘Good’ Florida Model, Paved the Way for Florida Man Headlines. Though It’s Still Probably True That Florida Man is the Worst

Florida Man Says Syringes in His Anus Aren’t His https://t.co/02YAXXaBAx pic.twitter.com/yC3g1HMoUO — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) January 8, 2019

The Miami New Times wrote that it has used the term Florida man in headlines for years to let its largely Miami-based audience know that the alleged criminal or similar was located elsewhere in Florida. Anyway, the New Times, in a 2015 piece, explained that in part, the reason for the opportunity to find a nutty headline nearly every day of the year is due in large measure to the state’s more than century old open records laws.

In 1909 the state legislature passed “Chapter 119 of the Florida Statutes or the ‘Public Records Law’ …(which) provides that any records made or received by any public agency in the course of its official business are available” to the public. Over the decades, the law evolved to include electronic media:

“Over the years, the definition of what constitutes ‘public records’ has come to include not just traditional written documents such as papers, maps and books, but also tapes, photographs, film, sound recordings and records stored in computers.”

In 1967, the official Government in Sunshine Act became law.

If you wanted to, you could read all about it here.

Being a crime reporter in Florida means never having to worry about a good headline.

Florida Man in Dog Costume Arrested for Sex With Dog https://t.co/tnKOpD31pC pic.twitter.com/2Xlv2wNihv — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) February 12, 2019

And here’s that story. Because Florida man.