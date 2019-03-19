Garrett and Cara on Siesta Key

Siesta Key is winding down, with only a couple episodes left in the season. According to previews for tonight’s episode, Garrett and Cara’s relationship will be “tested”.

In the last few minutes of last week’s episode, Cara and Alex had a, well, pretty awkward conversation by the pool. When Alex asked her how her love life was, she admitted that while it’s good, it can get kind of “boring”. Alex goes on to say that he feels like Garrett would be pissed if he knew his girlfriend was talking to him, and Cara responds by saying that she doesn’t like when people try and tell her who she can and cannot talk to.

Alex is clearly trying to flirt with her, but Cara doesn’t seem to reciprocate. But could this awkward flirtation be what tests Cara and Garrett’s relationship?

The two started dating on season 2 of the show, and based on their social media accounts, it seems they’re still going strong today. Earlier this week, Garrett posted a happy birthday post for Cara, writing, “Nothing but love & laughter with you. Happy birthday beautiful @carageswelli.” Eagle-eyed fans may even notice that someone commented they saw the couple at Orlando airport together recently and that they’re “totally still a thing.”

Fans seem to be into the relationship as well. In February, a handful of Twitter users took to the social media platform to comment on Garrett and Cara’s romance.

Garrett and Cara are the relationship we need.😱❤️ #SiestaKey — Brandee Kayleen (@BrandeeBarbie_) February 3, 2019

Garrett and Cara aren’t the only gossip-worthy couple of Siesta Key. Alex and Juliette are, once again, on the brink of destruction. But will they finally be done for good? Based on their track record, it’s unlikely this is a final goodbye– they always go back to one another. But you never know when it comes to Alex.

He’s continuing to deny that he slept with another girl two episodes ago, but Juliette is firm in her disbelief. During last week’s Sunday Funday group visit to Brandenton, Juliette ended things with Alex (for now). Juliette tells Alex, “I don’t want to lose you, but I can’t date you. I want to break up.”

Alex later says he wants her back. Then, later on in the episode, his mother tells him, “You can’t continue to hurt someone you say you really love.”

And when Cara comes over, Alex tells her that he doesn’t want Juliette back, he wants the Juliette who trusted him. Cara tells him she’s not sure that’s ever going to happen.

What will go down in Siesta Key tonight? Are Alex and Juliette over? What’s going on with Garrett and Cara? Find out tonight at 9pm ET/PT.