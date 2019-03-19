Geri Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Geri Johnson, 29, was reportedly 7 months pregnant when she was rushed to a Kentucky hospital with a gunshot wound on March 16, 2019. She died from her injuries, but her baby girl, named Amelia Jo, was delivered and rushed into intensive care.

The Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting. In a news release, officers described it as a “death investigation” as opposed to a murder.

We spoke with Public Affairs Officer Lloyd Cochran who confirmed that no arrests had been made at this time. This post will be updated as new information about the investigation is made public by the police.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Geri Johnson Was Brought to the Emergency Room With a Gunshot Wound

The shooting occurred Saturday, March 16, 2019. Kentucky State Police Post 11, which is in the city of Kentucky, responded to Baptist Health Corbin Hospital around 6:20 p.m. They had gotten a call about a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Her boyfriend had reportedly brought her into the emergency room, according to public affairs officer Lloyd Cochran.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police stated that the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort was conducting an autopsy. The department shared few details in a news release, stating only that the “circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and still under investigation at this time.”

Cochran confirmed to Heavy that no one has been arrested at this time. They are not calling it murder at this time, though it’s possible the investigation could lead to that conclusion. This post will be updated as police learn more.

2. The Baby Girl, Amelia Jo, Was Delivered & Was in Critical Condition

Geri Johnson’s aunt, Joyce Veach, has been sharing updates on baby Amelia Jo on Facebook and on a GoFundMe page she created on March 18. Veach shared that her niece, whose full name is Geri Danielle Bays Gambrel Johnson, underwent a c-section after being shot.

Baby Amelia Jo was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She was listed in critical condition.

Veach shared on Facebook on March 17 that the baby was on a ventilator and that her kidneys were working. Doctors were not sure yet if she suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

3. Geri Johnson Had Other Children & Her Mother Will Reportedly Raise Baby Amelia

Geri Johnson’s aunt started a GoFundMe account to raise money for funeral costs and to help with Amelia Jo’s care. Joyce Veach shared that Johnson was the daughter of Sandra Terrell Bowman. Her father, Jerry Bays, is deceased. According to the post, Sandra will care for Amelia Jo.

The post mentioned that Geri had sons, but did not specify how many. Based on Facebook pictures, it appears she had two boys.

Veach shared a post from Jordan Gambrel, who appears to be Johnson’s ex and the father of her sons. He wrote, “If you pray at all please keep my boys in mind they are sure gonna need it! 💔😔” He followed up on March 18, writing, “Thank you everyone for all the prayers and kind messages and calls and things it’s impossible to keep up with them all but it’s appreciated more than you will ever know! Please keep praying for everyone involved the kids and her mother it’s such a horrible deal! I know that the baby is in the hospital and is fighting for her life and is not out of the woods and needs prayers and all of them she can get! Please pray for the boys and just everyone involved it’s just a deal that has touched so many and I hate it and just really don’t know what to say! You all are awesome and thanks so much!”

4. Geri Johnson Studied Education in College

Geri Johnson did not include employment information on her Facebook page. But it appears she aspired to be a teacher. She wrote that she studied elementary education at the University of the Cumberlands located in Williamsburg, Kentucky. It does not list a graduation date.

5. Johnson Listed Williamsburg, Kentucky, as Her Hometown & Lived in Corbin

Geri Johnson was originally from Williamsburg, Kentucky. But assuming her Facebook page was up-to-date, she was living in Corbin, Kentucky. She graduated from Whitley County High School in 2006.

Johnson wrote on her Facebook page that she got married in 2015. But her relationship status was listed as “single.” We have reached out to her aunt, Joyce Veach, via Facebook to learn more about Johnson and how her family and friends will remember her.

READ NEXT: Fired Teacher Accused of Making Child Pornography With Her Ex-Boyfriend