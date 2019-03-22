Gerold Langsch: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gerold Langsch is a Texas priest charged with groping a woman while administering last rites, The Austin Statesman reports.

Langsch, a 75-year-old Roman Catholic priest, was charged by the Austin police with misdemeanor assault Thursday.

Police say the 60-year-old woman was in hospice care due to complications from diabetes and Langsch went to her home to give her last rites.

The woman did not die and five days later reported to police that she was groped by the priest.

She later identified Langsch as part of a police lineup.

The Catholic Diocese of Austin said they removed Langsch last month after they “received an unrelated report that he had failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult.”

1. Ex-Husband Called Gerold Langsch to Administer Last Rites to His Wife

In October of last year, the 60-year-old alleged victim was put on hospice care because she was suffering from complications related to her diabetes, Fox San Antonio reports.

The woman’s ex-husband contacted the Catholic organization Knights of Columbus about her condition and the group offered to send a priest to her home to administer last rites, a religious ceremony that offers absolution of sins before a person passes away.

The priest came to the house on October 5 and anointed the woman with holy water.

2. Langsch Grabbed The Woman’s Breast and Tried to Put His Hand Down Her Diaper, She Says

The woman did not die and called the police five days later.

The woman told police that Langsch massaged her breast and pinched her nipple, saying ‘does that feel good?'” according to a police affidavit.

The woman told police that the priest also unsuccessfully tried to put his hand down her adult diaper.

The woman told police the incident made her feel like a “nasty, dirty piece of meat.”

3. Langsch Was Removed From Austin Diocese After Another Report

After Langsch’s arrest, the Catholic Diocese of Austin told The Associated Press that they removed the priest last month after they “received an unrelated report that he had failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult.”

“On March 16 the Diocese of Austin learned that Schoenstatt Father Gerold Langsch was arrested by the Austin Police Department,” the diocese said. “Rev. Langsch is 75 and is a member of the Schoenstatt movement. He came to the Diocese of Austin in November 2015 and has only served at St. Paul Parish.”

“That report did not involve any physical contact,” the statement said. “Rev. Langsch was removed as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Austin based on that report. He is no longer able to serve as a priest in the Diocese of Austin.”

4. Langsch Was Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

Langsch was arrested on March 14 by Austin Police after the alleged victim identified him in a lineup.

He was charged with misdemeanor assault.

He has since been released from Travis County Jail after paying a $15,000 bond.

Langsch faces up to a year in jail and a fine up to $4,000 if convicted.

5. Diocese of Austin Vows to Cooperate With Investigation

The Austin Diocese vowed to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

“The Diocese of Austin will cooperate fully with the police in their investigation,” they said in a statement. “The Diocese of Austin always encourages cooperation with local and state law enforcement. We also ask that if you have any information related to this matter to bring that information to the police as soon as possible. We trust that God will guide our public officials toward a just result and we offer prayers for all involved.”

Police say they do not know if Langsch had other victims.

“We would greatly encourage any victims in the Austin area to call 911 or 311 and file a report if they have been a victim with this suspect or any other suspect,” APD Detective Steven McCormick told Fox San Antonio.

