GOP Photoshops Beto O’Rourke’s DUI Mug Shot for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day, typically a day of fun, finding four leaf clovers, and drinking green beer, for the GOP, was a day they’d photoshop an old DUI mug shot of 2020 presidential nominee Beto O’Rourke and get slammed for it on Twitter. With the caption, “On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke.”

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

Now, this could all be in good fun if it wasn’t for the fact that the GOP also has party members with past DUI mug shots, and for the fact that many find this “joke” to be racist. Plus, if we’re only judging people on the one worst day of their life, then Republican party’s Twitter should’ve thought twice before sending out the thirsty tweet. Nobody has forgotten Congressman Matt Gaetz from Florida was once arrested for a DUI in 2008.

I’m embarrassed for the person who runs this GOP account. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) March 17, 2019

Co-sponsored by 8 time DUI, Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1, R).

Want to discuss Jim Jordan, now? pic.twitter.com/XJu8ne9jcJ — tbiadvice (@tbiadvice) March 17, 2019

Fixed it for you… pic.twitter.com/p4f1XW2N6L — Joysea Crew (@JoyseaCrew) March 17, 2019

People brought up Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush’s DUI arrest.

Let me get this straight: the @GOP is mocking Beto O'Rourke by deploying vicious anti-Irish stereotypes that have historically been used to marginalize Irish immigrants and citizens while ignoring that Bush, Cheney, and Matt Gaetz have four DUIs between them. Classy. https://t.co/swSQDGbvsZ — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 17, 2019

Or Craig Headland, a Republican North Dakotan state representative who was arrested with a DUI in October 2018.

Craig Headland (R-Montpelier), a North Dakotan state representative, in his own GUI bust, back in October of 2018. pic.twitter.com/MsH2ZpbAwu — mcglk (@mcglk) March 17, 2019

Responses to the GOP’s photoshopped photo of O’Rourke, the 46-year-old Democrat who previously lost out the Texas Senate seat to Republican Ted Cruz, included pictures of President Donald Trump and his family gamely posing with disgraced sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, which was then countered with a photo of Hillary Clinton also posing with the former movie mogul.

People also posted photos of Rep. Ron Desantis, Trump and Trump. Jr. posing with Cindy Li Yang, leader of the Massage Parlor Madame who ran the sex trafficking scam through her shop.

And always party responsibly, especially with the owner of the Day Spa and ‘Massage’ where Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation of prostitution. pic.twitter.com/bQLGAfYYFD — jeanne fisher (@jeannefisher17) March 17, 2019

Many found the GOP’s tweet racist to those of Irish descent.

Not smart. So you have guaranteed Irish-Americans from different backgrounds will unite against you now. Next up Italian-Americans? — Mac 2019 Delete Dotard (@AZChiweenerPop) March 17, 2019

This is some sweet 1870's style racism. pic.twitter.com/U5Y79DwdtK — Speedlimit9 (@Speedlimit93) March 17, 2019

This is not the first, and likely won’t be the last that the Republican party comes after O’Rourke as he gains steam going into the upcoming presidential election. There’s an ad currently running from the conservative non-profit, Club For Growth, entitled “Pedigree” that claims O’Rourke “drips white male privilege.

The GOP tweeted again right after they posted the picture of O’Rourke’s St. Patty’s Day themed mug shot, this taking aim at Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

O’Rourke was a failed Member of Congress w/ a far-left liberal record:

*voted w/ Nancy Pelosi 94% of the time

*only passed one bill—renaming a courthouse

*supports the $93 trillion Green New Deal

*voted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which added 362,200 jobs to his home state — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

