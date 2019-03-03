Grace Jones, 70, Slays Fashion Week as Zendaya’s Secret Weapon

The legendary Grace Jones, 70, strutted across the stage for Zendaya & Tommy Hilfiger’s fashion show, for what turned out to be a notable debut of Zendaya’s Tommy x Zendaya collaboration.

Zendaya’s collection is a ‘70s-inspired showcase of looks, and Zendaya’s runway was sure to feature a diverse cast, with several shades of color.

“If there’s not a seat there, go create your own table!,” Zendaya did say at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference back in October. Now, she’s putting her money where her mouth is, so to speak, and is being dubbed as “winning” Paris Fashion Week with the surprise appearance of none other than Jones.

Hilfiger and Zendaya’s lineup included four decades of style. Big names in fashion, like Pat Cleveland, a Halston muse and star of the 1970s, sashayed down the red-white-blue runway.

Some familiar faces, like supermodels Veronica Webb and Beverly Peele, also graced the runway with some elegant walks.

Fans of fashion might have also recognized Alexander McQueen regular, Debra Shaw.

But, the variety of beauty did not stop there: ‘90s French phenom Chrystele Saint Louis Augustin, Jourdan Dunn, Grace Bol, Tami Williams made a showing, while Winnie Harlow and Halima Aden featured as well.

Then came the hot moment: Grace Jones dancing with long, statement, legs, and wowing the audience, as Zendaya’s final surprise. Vogue has called the moment an example of Black Girl Magic.

Jones appeared on the runway in a metallic blazer and bodysuit. She danced to “Pull Up to the Bumper,” an ode to her song of almost four decades ago (as was, incidentally, a theme):

The moment of Jones’ appearance seemed to be pretty defining and unforgettable, one that Fashion Week, and Fashion Month, are unlikely to forget. At the age of 70, Jones showed that she was still as capable of captivating audiences as her trademark has sealed in history.

Casting director, Michelle Lee, apparently ensured that black women of all ages, shapes, sizes, and shades, presented an event that was inclusive and fun, according to the reception of Zendaya’s presentation.

Jones, a 70-year-old singer, has been said to have “won” Fashion Week, by multiple outlets, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of the alliance.

Zendaya tweeted her delight with the show and with the audience’s response, saying:

I’m still in shock and so emotional and moved by this show…I’m speechless. Thank you a million times ✨ @TommyHilfiger #TommyxZendaya — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 2, 2019

Zendaya also tweeted/RTed some more looks from the show:

“Some looks from the TommyxZendaya Spring 2019 RTW Collection ❤️,” MEFeater magazine tweeted.

Fashion reports continue to praise Jones for “stealing the show” after her appearance in a glitzy gold bodysuit and rainbow jacket. The show paid tribute to fashion icons of the Seventies era, and did not seem to disappoint.

According to Vulture, Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, designed the show to pay homage to the groundbreaking 1973 “Battle of Versailles,” where American designers won major awards from Paris for the first time. During the Battle at that time, designer Steven Burrows had given a show featuring all black models–which had been remarkable, especially for Paris during that time–and Burrows led Americans to win the Battle. His show of diversity stood out in an industry that has been notorious for its shortage of it.