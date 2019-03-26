Gregg Nigl: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gregg Nigl is the last man in the world to still have a perfect NCAA March Madness bracket via the online portal, according to a new report by the NCAA.

The bracket Nigl entered, named “Center Road,” has guessed all 48 entries correctly so far, marking an astounding success among tens of millions of brackets. The NCAA notes that this 48 game success-rate shatters the previous record of 39 games guessed correctly.

1. Nigl Is a 40-Year-Old Neuropsychologist From Ohio

According to NCAA, Nigl is a neuropsychologist from Columbus, Ohio. What’s more, he had no idea that he was the last man standing, so to speak, until NCAA contacted him to let him know.

To the NCAA, Nigl explained his strategy:

I always watch bracketology, I listen to them, take into account what they say. And then, honestly, sometimes it’s which teams I like better. Some cities I like better, some teams I like better, some coaches I like better. I do look at the rankings too. It’s a combination of things. Don’t get me wrong, a bunch of this is luck. I know that. I’m not going to say I knew every matchup by any means.

Nigl added that he’s been filling out a bracket “every year” for the last ten to fifteen years.

Nigl said, “It’s funny, the one that I’m perfect in was the one that I wasn’t really checking, because it was just amongst just a few friends. And honestly, I don’t even know if my other friends filled one out. I might be the only one in the group who filled one out, I don’t know.”

2. LOOK: Nigl’s ‘Center Road’ Bracket, Boasting 48 Wins So Far

Above is Nigl’s March Madness bracket, showcasing his 48 correct bets so far in the notoriously surprising basketball playoff betting process.

He filled out four brackets this year; NCAA didn’t say how accurate the other three were. However, in the “Center Road” bracket, Nigl predicts Duke, Gonzaga, UVA, and University of Kentucky to make it to the final four, and Gonzaga and Kentucky to make it to the championship, with Gonzaga winning it all.

3. Nigl Works at a Veterans’ Hospital in Columbus, per His LinkedIn

According to Nigl’s LinkedIn, he works at Columbus VA, a hospital connected to the Veterans’ Association. He has worked there for nine years, according to the resume.

Prior to working there, Nigl attended Saginaw Valley State University as an undergrad, then attended Nova Southeastern University to get his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology.

4. According to His Interview With the NCAA, Nigl Almost Didn’t Fill Out His Bracket

A 40 year-old neuropsychologist from Columbus has become the first person ever to have a perfect bracket through 2 rounds of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. Gregg Nigl has picked the winner for all 48 games played so far. The odds of that happening? 1 in 281 trillion. — John Patti (@JohnPattiWBAL) March 26, 2019

According to his interview with the NCAA, Nigl almost didn’t fill out his record-breaking, odds-defying bracket. He said, “Yeah, this is my friend’s bracket (group) that he invited me to, and I almost didn’t fill it out because we were just doing it for fun and I’m in a couple other ones at work and stuff.”

5. Nigl’s ‘Star Status’ Is Already Rising, Going into the Sweet Sixteen

SEEKING: Gregg with the "Center Road" #PerfectBracket.

FOR: A lovely time with Buick at @MarchMadness. We enjoy long drives to the hoop. If you're interested in attending a #Sweet16 game to watch your bracket unfold live, have your people get in touch with ours. — Buick (@Buick) March 26, 2019

News of Nigl’s shocking accomplishment is already reaching brands and news personalities. Buick, one of the official sponsors for the NCAA, has already offered Nigl tickets to the Sweet 16.