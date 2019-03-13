Guilherme ‘Alan’ Monteiro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Guilherme “Alan” Monteiro has been named as one of the gunmen in the Raul Brasil school shooting that killed eight people in Brazil on March 13. Monteiro, 17, was a former student at the school while the other gunman, Luiz Henrique de Castro, 25, was a former student. At around 9:30 a.m. local time, Monteiro and de Castro opened fire at the school, killing at least five teenagers and two school employees. Another man, the owner of a nearby store, who was the uncle of one of the gunmen, was also killed by the pair. Guilherme would go on to steal the man’s car. He has been named as Jorge Antônio de Moraes, 51.

In addition to revolvers, the pair was also armed with a bow-and-arrow as well as guns. One of the victims has been named as Marilena Ferreira Umezo, 59, a school coordinator, who was the first to be killed when the gunmen entered the school. Another employee, named as Eliana Regina de Oliveira Xavier, 38, was also shot dead. The deceased students were named as Douglas Murilo Celestino, 16, Cleiton Antônio Ribeiro, 17, Caio Oliveira, 15, Kaio Lucas da Costa Limeira, 15, and Samuel Melquíades Silva de Oliveira, 16.

Both Monteiro and de Castro committed suicide as the police closed in. Their bodies were found on the second floor of the school.

The state governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, said in a statement that the victims had been “cruelly murdered.” The attack occurred at the Raul Brasil School in the city, which is located around 30 miles east of downtown Sao Paulo.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Prior to the Shooting, Guilherme Posted 30 Photos Showing Him in a Skull Mask to Facebook

Antes de ir para a Escola, Guilherme Alan postou diversas fotos em seu Facebook. Muitas são dele segurando uma das armas do crime e já com a máscara de caveira. pic.twitter.com/yx8DYi4DU6 — C. Danvers (@PutsGalaxy) March 13, 2019

Monteiro posted a photo showing him wearing a skull face mask, with a gun, on Facebook prior to the attack. On his Facebook page, Monteiro also had images of him making a gun with his fingers and flipping off the camera, all while wearing the skull mask. In total, Monteiro posted around 30 photos to his Facebook page on the morning of the attack.

Veja reports that in the days before the attack, Guilherme had told others to “get smart.” That same report mentions that Guilherme was not considered a bully by other students.

2. No Motive Has Been Made Public for the Shooting

São Paulo Secretary of Public Security João Camilo Pires de Campos told the media, via Globo, in the aftermath of the shooting, that officials were still working to establish a motive for the attack. De Campos said that the pair’s connection to the school was being taken into consideration. The secretary did not say if Guilherme had been suspended or left of his own accord.

3. The Shooting Has Drawn Comparisons to the 1999 Columbine High School Massacre

As photos that circulated on social media that purported to show the two gunmen’s dead bodies. One of the shooters was wearing a hood with a skull on it, in addition to black pants and gloves. This has led many to compare the Suzano attack to the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Authorities have said that they believe Monteiro and de Castro had a suicide-pact following the shooting, according to Globo, similar to Harris and Klebold.

In October 2019, 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov killed 19 people and wounded 40 others at a vocational college in the Crimean city of Kerch. That attack was also thought to have been a Columbine copycat attack.

4. The Shooting Comes Shortly After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Relaxed the Laws on Gun Ownership

In January 2019, controversial Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro signed a government ordered that relaxed laws on the buying of guns. Bolsonaro was fulfilling a campaign promise in relaxing the laws. In 2003, a law was passed in the country that banned the purchase of guns by civilians. The Reuters report on the law change saw the president’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, quoted as saying that the law would say taxes on guns reduced as well as an invitation for foreign firms to sell guns in Brazil.

On his Facebook page, Guilherme had shared a post from Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Jair Bolsonaro, who is a member of the Brazilian government. The post showed a photo featuring a dead police officer along with a group of men in prison, and the caption, “On this Father’s Day, this man does not go to his house. These. will.”

Brazil had the highest murder rate of any country in the world in 2017 where 64,000 people were killed, 45,000 of those were gun deaths. Despite this high number, school shootings are rare.

5. The Last Major School Shooting in Brazil Occurred in 2011

There has not been a major school shooting in Brazil since 2011 when 12 children were killed in an attack in Rio. The shooter, Wellington Menezes de Oliveira, was a former student at the school. The shooting was considered the first of its kind in Brazilian history. Authorities said that de Oliveira got into the Escola Municipal Tasso da Silveira school by saying he was there to give a lecture. Once inside, de Oliveira began to open fire. The suspect later committed suicide as police closed in. In total, 12 students were killed in the school.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side