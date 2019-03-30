Sheriff: Heather Tyler, 28, ‘Executed’ a Man in Florida Orange Grove

In a Polk County, Florida orange grove, police say Heather Tyler, 28, “executed” Joseph Witherington, 21, by shooting him in the head. Twice.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives arrested Tyler and charged her with first degree murder, a capital felony.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the “execution” was “premeditated” and “cold-blooded.”

Tyler faces the death penalty if convicted.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Orange Grove Caretakers Found Witherington’s Body Seated in a Blue Kia. He Had Been Shot Twice in the Head

According to the affidavit, Witherington’s body was found in the driver’s seat of a blue Kia, by orange grove caretakers in a grove on Mud Lake Road the morning of March 28.

The Kia belonged to a friend of Witherington’s who let Witherington drive it often. A pair of women’s flip-flops was found nearby. An autopsy revealed Witherington had been shot twice in the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Sheriff Judd provided an excerpt from the probable cause affidavit to arrest and charge Tyler.

Police found that Tyler “willfully and intentionally shot the decedent in the back area of his head while he was driving a vehicle. Once the vehicle came to a stop, the decedent was incapacitated. Heather Tyler exited the vehicle, opened the front passenger’s side door, pointed a handgun at the decedent’s head, and shot him a second time. Heather Tyler made a conscious decision to shoot the decedent a second time, although he was incapacitated from the first gunshot wound to the head.”

2. Police Have Charged Tyler With a Capital Felony First Degree Murder. If Convicted, She Faces The Death Penalty

Polk County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives got tips that led them to Tyler, Judd said, adding Tyler “admitted to detectives that the flip-flops were hers and that she was with Witherington during that time frame. She told detectives that Witherington came to her house …and after hanging out for a few hours, they drove to a local convenience store, and eventually out to 80 Foot Road in Alturas.”

Judd said “Tyler gave detectives several versions of events from inside the Kia that evening, but the evidence and witness statements confirm that she shot him in the head while he was driving. She shot him again after the vehicle came to a stop. She then took his wallet and fled the scene, leaving her shoes behind, and burned her clothes that had his blood on them. She did not give detectives a clear motive for the killing.”

Tyler was also charged with tampering with evidence and theft of a firearm.

During the investigation, homicide detectives discovered Tyler “tampered with evidence by burning her clothing that she was wearing at the time of the shooting …the clothing had blood on them and possible evidence of a homicide was destroyed when she intentionally burnt them,” Judd said adding she “also removed other evidentiary items from the scene with the intent to destroy them.”

3. Judd Initially Posted a Request For Tips & the Witherington Family Asked for Help. Snapchat Videos Provided Clues

Judd’s original post read:

“We need your help in a Homicide investigation. The PCSO Homicide Unit is investigating the murder of 21-year-old Joseph Wayne Witherington of Lakeland. Witherington’s body was found in an orange grove off of Mud Lake Road (cross street 80 Foot Road) in Alturas, around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, by grove caretakers who were in the area.”

“If anyone has info about the murder of 21 yr old Joseph Witherington PLEASE contact @heartlandcs at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip through their website or mobile app. Someone knows what happened to Joseph.” – Sheriff Judd — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) March 28, 2019

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Witherington was killed and left in the grove by an unknown suspect or suspects.”

“If anyone has information about the violent death of this young man, you can and will remain anonymous AND be eligible for a CASH reward by contacting Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip through their website or mobile app. Someone knows what happened to Joseph and how he ended up in that orange grove, and one way or another we will identify and arrest whoever is responsible. You might as well make some money – call Crime Stoppers.”

As homicide detective were responding to tips and leads, Joseph ‘Joey’ Witherington’s family was asking for help from the community, especially from people who knew their brother. People began posting on Facebook saying Witherington posted Snapchat videos from the night he was murdered.

And Aaron Witherington posted: “I think it happened last night. I believe yes I have a Snapchat video but don’t know if it has to do with what happened.”

More clues and tips poured in to police and they all led to Tyler.

"We've arrested 28-yr-old Heather Tyler of #Lakeland for the cold-blooded first degree murder of 21-yr-old Joseph Witherington. He would be alive today if not for her viciousness. His family & friends are in our prayers." – Sheriff Judd. Read the release: https://t.co/s0dDxduF7N pic.twitter.com/lgxGghourM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) March 30, 2019

But say they don’t know why Tyler allegedly killed the young man.

4. Judd Said Despite Tyler’s ‘Many Reasons & Excuses, We Know She Executed Joseph Witherington.’ Tyler Has 2 Children

“Regardless of Heather’s many reasons and excuses, we know that she executed Joseph Witherington by shooting him in the back of the head while he was driving down a dirt road between orange groves – and that is first degree murder and we have charged her accordingly. Clearly the evidence, witnesses, and her admissions confirm that she committed cold-blooded first degree murder. Joseph’s family and friends are in our prayers. If not for the vicious act by Heather Tyler, he would be alive and well today,” Judd said in a statement.

“Mommy To AV & EJ👣 🖤Single But My Heart Is Taken,” Tyler’s profile reads on one of her Facebook pages. A most recent, from January of 2019 says simply: “This mission I’m on is personal, I owe myself this come up.”

On other Facebook pages, she is known as Heather Montana Tyler and Heather Montana.

Tyler, who has two young children, is from Winter Haven, Florida and attend Bartow High School.

5. Witherington’s Family Thanked Police & Held a Vigil For Their Murdered Brother & Son

“They have found the murderer. Thank you Polk County sheriff’s office for your hard work on my brother’s case. There will be a candle light vigil tonight at 8 at lake mirror for anyone who would like to attend.”

The Witherington family is still in shock and trying to press their brother’s murder and at least one member, Aaron Witherington has questions about Tyler’s ability to pull the execution off on her own. But others in the family are grateful for the quick arrest and sister brandy hopes Tyler gets the death penalty.

“This is the evil monster who shot my brother for no reason! I hope you get the death penalty!💔💔💔 #justiceforjoey”