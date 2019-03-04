Heather Winfield: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Winfield is a former Michigan teacher accused of sexually assaulting a male student more than 100 times, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Winfield, 38, a former Alpena Public Schools special education teacher, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old and individual counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child aged 13 to 15 years old, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 years old, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

She faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.

The alleged victim, now 14, testified on Friday that his relationship with Winfield began when he was just 11. He testified that he and Winfield had sex more than 100 times in numerous hotel rooms in the area.

1. Heather Winfield Was Arrested After a 2-Year Investigation

Winfield was arrested in January after an investigation that first began in 2016.

The alleged victim, now 14, testified that he was placed in Winfield’s special education class and the teacher took him on trips and to a football game before showering him with gifts like bikes, fishing gear, a guitar and amp, and expensive tennis shoes, The Alpena News reported.

The boy testified that Winfield seduced him in the summer of 2016. He testified they first had sex on July 2, 2016 in a trailer in Winfield’s home.

He testified that the two continued to have sexual encounters in hotel rooms and campsites.

He testified that he recorded one of the encounters on video and that Winfield sent him nude photos.

The photos and video were entered as evidence.

2. Alleged Victim Says Relationship With Winfield Began When He Was Just 11

The boy testified that his relationship with Winfield began when he was just 11 and they began to have sex shortly after.

At one point, the boy testified that Winfield sent him a photo of an ultrasound and told him she was pregnant. The boy said he is unsure what happened with the pregnancy or if she was really pregnant.

The boy told prosecutors that the experiences made him feel “cool.”

“We would have what she called quickies all over the house and it could happen at any time of the day,” he said. “We were really sneaky about it.”

3. Boy Testifies That He Had Sex With Winfield More Than 100 Times

The boy testified that Winfield sexually assaulted him more than 100 times over several years.

The school was alerted of possible inappropriate behavior between the two in 2016 and law enforcement began investigating but the boy denied anything inappropriate had happened at the time.

The boy later admitted what had happened to his grandparents who called the police.

A girl that the boy was dating during the alleged affair reported finding messages between him and the teacher to the state police.

4. The Alleged Victim Was Diagnosed With PTSD & ADHD

Officials said the alleged victim had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Defense Attorney Matt Wojda said in court that the boy would become angry and throw things at Winfield or hit others in his class when he did not get his way.

Wojda said the boy had punched holes in walls and made threats against Winfield’s husband.

Wojda alleged that the boy sexually assaulted Winfield and locked himself in the bathroom. The boy denied the allegation.

5. Winfield Faces Life in Prison

Winfield is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13 and with first-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child aged 13 to 15, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

She has resigned from her job at Alpena Public Schools.

She faces life in prison if convicted on all counts.

