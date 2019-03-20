Illinois Pro-Life Rally Turnout So Large, Participants Turned Away from State Capitol [PHOTOS]

An Illinois Pro-Life rally held on March 20 had a bigger turnout than anyone expected. So many people showed up to the Illinois State Capitol that the first floor reached maximum capacity and people had to be turned away for safety reasons. There were 3,600 people in the Rotunda, not including the people who had to be turned away. Read on to learn more about the rally, what happened, and see photos of the event. The above photo was shared on Facebook by Kelly Kain, who attended the rally.

So Many Showed Up, Some People Had To Be Turned Away for Safety Reasons

People are getting turned away at the Illinois State Capitol after at least 3,600 people gathered in the first floor rotunda for a pro-life rally. Officials say it’s too dangerous to let anyone else in. #twill pic.twitter.com/X1t0St9iNd — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) March 20, 2019

The event was called the “Pro-Life Rally Lobby Day,” organized by the Illinois Family Institute, Illinois Right to Life, Pro-Life Action League, Illinois Federation Right to Life, Springfield Right to Life, Lake County Right to Life, Illinois Conservative Union, ICE-PAC, and others.

#BREAKING: The Illinois State Capitol building has reached max capacity. STORY: https://t.co/oVXlQaNXSC — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) March 20, 2019

The pro-life rally called for participants to gather in the lobby on March 20 at noon, then rally in the Rotunda from 1:30-2:30, and then gather in the lobby from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

At least 3,600 people gathered on the first floor Rotunda, forcing more to be turned away. ABC 20 reported that it’s been at least four years since the Capitol reached max capacity.

Here’s another video from the event:

And another video:

Kelly Kain shared this next photo from the Illinois State Capitol. She wrote on Facebook, “Gathered with thousands of people to support Pro-Life! Thank God for babies.”

Pro-Life Activists Are Protesting Two Bills

Activists gathered to protest two bills, according to the Illinois Family Institute (IFI): HB 2495 and HB 2467.

HB 2495 is called the Reproductive Health Act and is designed to repeal the 1975 Illinois Abortion Law and a ban on partial-birth abortions. According to IFI, HB 2495 will also “remove any and all regulations for clinics that commit abortions.”

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that the bill will require private health insurance companies in Illinois to cover abortions with any restrictions or delays. The bill will also repeal the Abortion Performance Refusal Act, which might allow medical professionals who decline to perform an abortion to be held liable for damages. According to an ACLU document, the bill will also repeal a provision that lets husbands get an injunction to prevent abortions, and repeal language that spouses or parents who don’t consent to the procedure wouldn’t still be liable for the expenses. The bill would also remove restrictions that only physicians could perform abortions, allowing advanced practice clinicians to perform them too.

You can read the full text of HB 2495 here or in the embedded window below.

HB 2467, also being protested, would repeal the 1995 Parental Notice of Abortion act, which required notification of parents but not consent. You can read the full text of HB 2467 here.