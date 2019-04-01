Nipsey Hussle Shooting Videos: Rapper Shot Dead in LA

Myriad reports have confirmed that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot a number of times outside his store in Hyde Park in South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead. Two others were also injured in the shooting where some are reporting that a number of shots were fired. Those names have not been released.

Rumors are @NipseyHussle was shot and these are recording from the scene. More news soon as the story develops. #Nipsey #NipseyHustle pic.twitter.com/uPT5CQOhnN — Social Zombies (@SocialZombies) March 31, 2019

The shooting happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Slauson Avenue at Crenshaw, the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC Los Angeles.

Hussle was 33 & the Father of 2

They shut down cresnshaw. Rip nipsey. pic.twitter.com/1A8ffXFGGm — taariq (@taariqelliott) April 1, 2019

Police are hunting for the suspect, or suspects, a spokesperson told the station.

Abrazos no balazos @LiloEskimo: #BREAKING Nipsey Hussle was reportedly one of 3 people shot outside of a clothi… https://t.co/m51mFnELNn — eunice zaballa (@eunicezaballa) March 31, 2019

Hussle was shot outside his store, The Marathon Clothing Company.

Shortly before he was shot, Hussle tweeted this cryptic tweet:

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

Police Said the gunman is on the Run

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been shot and killed outside his clothing store. @RickNBCLA reports on the latest from the scene. https://t.co/fRyGFlalZf pic.twitter.com/taKxiVVBFz — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 1, 2019

A Number of Graphic Videos of Medics Trying to Save Hussle Are Circulating, But Heavy Won’t Share Those. This Video Shows Fire Department Paramedics Wheeling Him to an Ambulance For Transport to the Hospital

Nipsey Hussle rumored to have been shot on Crenshaw and Slauson. pic.twitter.com/dLZKwEipse — righteous. (@The_LBCarter) March 31, 2019

RAPPER NIPSEY HUSSLE SHOT 6 TIMES IN HYPE PARK,LA SMOKE N'SCAN IS LIVE #420 #710 https://t.co/vuvVBbHCAz — Smoke N’ Scan (@damonheller) March 31, 2019

