Nipsey Hussle Shooting Videos: Rapper Shot Dead in LA

Myriad reports have confirmed that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot a number of times outside his store in Hyde Park in South Los Angeles Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead. Two others were also injured in the shooting where some are reporting that a number of shots were fired. Those names have not been released.
The shooting happened at around 3:20 p.m. on Slauson Avenue at Crenshaw, the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC Los Angeles.
Hussle was 33 & the Father of 2
Police are hunting for the suspect, or suspects, a spokesperson told the station.
Hussle was shot outside his store, The Marathon Clothing Company.
Shortly before he was shot, Hussle tweeted this cryptic tweet:
“Having strong enemies is a blessing.”