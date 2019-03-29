Jackson Guthy, Olivia Jade’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amidst the college admissions scandal rocking the news, You Tube star Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, has been hiding out with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy. If Jackson’s name sounds familiar, it’s because the 23-year-old is a well known singer and songwriter who found success at an extremely young age. Back in 2012, he headlined with Big Time Rush and One Direction on their “Better With U” tour.

While Guthy’s girlfriend has dropped out of USC for fear of “bullying,” and according to US Weekly, is not currently on speaking terms with her parents, the two have been holed up in his Malibu home. Since the college scandal broke, Olivia Jade has lost her lucrative sponsorship deals, including her beauty lines with Sephora and TREsemme. For someone who publicly admitted she never wanted to go to college in the first place, she is devastated how the scandal’s fallout is affecting her brand. “A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen,” a source revealed. “Olivia feels she is the victim.”

Guthy knows a thing or two about laying low, as he’s spent the past few years, taking time off from the spotlight after reaching success at such a young age, which is likely a huge comfort to Olivia Jade. Guthy also knows what it’s like having famous parents, as his mother Victoria ran a successful makeup business for years, and his father, Bill, is one half of Guthy-Renker, a direct marketing company valued at $1.5 billion, according to The Richest.

While Olivia Jade and Jackson keep their relationship private, there are zero photos of the two together on social media, the musician only takes to Instagram to post about his dog, music, and to promote his best bros.

Here’s what you need to know about Olivia Jade’s boyfriend, Jackson Guthy:

1. Guthy Started Playing Music at Age 2



Guthy was playing piano when he was 2 years old, and by the time he was 16, he was personally asked by Ellen DeGeneres to perform on her daytime talk show. “I got started at a really young age,” Guth told Seventeen in 2012. “Around seven or eight when I started writing my own chords and putting words together.”

2. Guthy’s Parents are Billionaires

Victoria Jackson, former Hollywood make-up artist turn entrepreneur, is the founding CEO of Victoria Jackson Cosmetics. Her husband Bill Guthy, is the is part owner of Guthy-Renker LLC, a direct marketing behemoth that he co-founded in 1988, and they’ve run campaigns for Meaningful Beauty with Cindy Crawford, Wen Hair Care with Chaz Dean, X Out, Sheer Cover, Dr. Perricone and the celeb-touted acne fighting brand, Proactiv.

Billy Guthy is worth $500 million personally, while his company’s net worth is around $1.5 billion. Fortune Magazine included Bill Guthy on its list of “America’s Smartest Young Entrepreneurs” and was also named as one of Inc.’s “Entrepreneurs of the Year.” Goldman Sachs recognized him and business partner Greg Renker as two of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs during the 2013 Builders + Innovators Summit.

3. His Older Sister Ali Suffers From Neuromyelitis Optica



Also known as “orphan disorder,” neuromyelitis optica (NMO) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) are variants of a rare autoiummune disease. It occurs in patients when their immune system mistakes normal tissues of the central nervous system as being foreign. As a result, the immune system attacks these tissues, making proteins (called antibodies) and recruiting immune system cells that can harm otherwise healthy parts of the central nervous system.

Ali, who’s now 25 years-old, told Teen Vogue that she first started noticing symptoms in the eighth grade. “I had a one-month period of nonstop nausea, and I lost weight,” she said. “I went to a series of doctors, and no one could find anything wrong with me. Being thirteen and tall and skinny, people jumped to conclusions that I had an eating disorder. Those symptoms went away after a month, and then a year later, I started to lose vision in my left eye. My family got the diagnosis a week after the onset of symptoms… your own immune system starts to attack your body. It can cause blindness and paralysis.” At age 14, she was told that she would have four to six years to live.

In order to fund research and find a cure, the family established the Guthy-Jackson Charitable Foundation where 100% of all donations go toward basic research centers. In 2012, Ali, who’s 26-years-old, wrote a memoir with her mother on powering through the disease, Saving Each Other: A Mother-Daughter Love Story. Ali is currently in remission.

4. Guthy Toured with Nearly Every Pop Boy Band Before Joining North of Nine.

Guthry’s gone on tour with One Direction and Big Time Rush, he’s also traveled with reggae pop band, Emblem3 and pop duo, MKTO. In 2014, he went on tour with 5 Seconds of Summer and performed with the British girl group formed on the UK version of The X Factor, Little Mix.

The singer has been in a few bands himself, before returning to being a solo artist and releasing songs like “Young and Single,” and In 2014, he was taken under music producer Randy Jackson’s wing to be part of the band, North of Nine.



After releasing the singles, “We Ride,” and “Can it Be You,” the band dropped their first EP, Alive, and made their performance debut at SXSW in 2015.

5. Guthry Disappeared from Music, But He’s Back With Jez Dior’s Track, ‘Nobody Knows.’



On his Facebook back in 2017 Jackson wrote, “I haven’t really been posting I know, I did some traveling and as of lately I’ve been working on a new songwriting project. Appreciate everyone who’s helped guide me so far and to everyone who’s supported me over the years, I’m really blessed. Thank you. Can’t wait till you all hear the new stuff Xo -Jack.”

Now, Guthy is back in 2019, performing with rapper Jez Dior, singing on the song, “Nobody Knows.”

