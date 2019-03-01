Jay Inslee 2020: Campaign to Focus on Climate Change & Environment

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced that he will seek the Democratic Party nomination in the hopes of running for the Oval Office in 2020.

Inslee has announced that his campaign will focus on climate change and the environment.

“We went to the moon and created technologies that have changed the world—our country’s next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time: defeating climate change,” Inslee said in the video.

“This is our moment, our climate, our mission. Together, we can defeat climate change. That’s why I’m running for president,” he added.

Inslee, 68, a former Seattle congressman, has a long history of campaigning on climate issues and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump since he entered the Oval Office in 2017.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine last year, Inslee insisted that the Democratic Party should make climate change a priority during the 2020 race.

“I do think that it is absolutely imperative that the Democratic Party put forth a candidate who will make climate change a principal, front-burner issue, rather than some peripheral back burner,” he said.

However, Republicans were quick to dismiss Inslee’s chances of making it to The White House.

“Jay Inslee’s chances of becoming president are exactly what he’s polling at: zero,” RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens said in a statement.

“His campaign will only force Democrats into embracing more extreme policies, like a carbon tax, which would kill jobs, raise energy prices, and disproportionately hurt working-class Americans.”