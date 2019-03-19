Jerome Kunkel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jerome Kunkel is a Kentucky Catholic school student who filed a lawsuit after he was barred from playing basketball because he refused to be vaccinated for chicken pox during an outbreak, WXIX reports.

Kunkel, an 18-year-old senior at Assumption Academy in Walton, sued the Northern Kentucky Health Department after it barred students who are not immunized against chicken pox from coming to school and participating in extracurricular activities after an outbreak that has already affected 32 people.

Kunkel claims that the ban discriminates against him because of his religious beliefs.

Kunkel claimed in the lawsuit that he is morally against the use of the chicken pox vaccine, which he incorrectly claimed it “derived from aborted fetal cells.”

The chickenpox vaccine is not derived from aborted fetuses, the National Catholic Bioethics Center noted.

1. Jerome Kunkel Refused to Get the Chicken Pox Vaccination During an Outbreak

Kunkel, a senior at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy, says he refuses to get vaccinated for chicken pox because of his religious faith even though an outbreak at the school has affected 32 people.

As a result of the outbreak, the Northern Kentucky Health Department barred all students who have not been vaccinated from school and extra-curricular activities until three weeks after the outbreak is over.

Kunkel’s lawsuit claims that all of the chicken pox cases have been at the nearby elementary school and no cases have been confirmed at the high school.

2. Kunkel Claims He Is Being Discriminated Against

In February, the school’s principal was informed by the Health Department that no students can attend extracurricular activities unless they were immune to chicken pox.

As a result, Kunkel could not play on his basketball team because he refused to get vaccinated.

Kunkel claims that the ban amounts to religious discrimination against him.

His father, Bill Kunkel, told WLWT that he does not believe in the chicken pox vaccine and that “they’re trying to push it on us.”

He claimed that the vaccine was derived from “aborted fetuses.”

“And of course, we’re as Christians, we’re against abortion,” he said.

The chicken pox vaccine is not derived from aborted fetuses.

3. Kunkel Says Being Unable to Finish Basketball Season is ‘Devastating’

Kunkel, a center on the school’s basketball team, said that being prevented from finishing out the season was “devastating.”

“The fact that I can’t finish my senior year in basketball, like, our last couple of games, it’s pretty devastating,” he told WLWT.

“I mean, you go through four years of high school playing basketball you look forward to your senior year,” he added.

4. Kunkel Claims Cthe hicken Pox Vaccine Is Derived From ‘Aborted Fetuses’

The lawsuit claims that Kunkel is against the chicken pox vaccine because it is “derived from aborted fetal cells” and is “immoral, illegal, and sinful.”

The chicken pox vaccine is not derived from aborted fetuses. The Varicella vaccine is derived from the cell lines of two fetuses that were effectively aborted in the 1960’s, The Washington Post reported, and the Catholic Church has ruled that Catholics are morally free to use it.

“Since that time the cell lines have grown independently. It is important to note that descendent cells are not the cells of the aborted child. They never, themselves, formed a part of the victim’s body,” says the National Catholic Bioethics Center.

“One is morally free to use the vaccine regardless of its historical association with abortion. The reason is that the risk to public health, if one chooses not to vaccinate, outweighs the legitimate concern about the origins of the vaccine,” it said. “This is especially important for parents, who have a moral obligation to protect the life and health of their children and those around them.”

Bill Kunkel dismissed the church’s ruling.

“That doesn’t mean nothing to me,” he told The Washington Post. “I follow the laws of the Church, and I know what’s right and wrong.”

5. The Chicken Pox Outbreak Has Already Affected 32 People

The Northern Kentucky Health Department issued the ban after 32 people contracted chicken pox since February.

“We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Jerome Kunkel, and want to state that the actions taken by the Health Department with respect to Assumption Academy were done consistent with this agency’s statutory charge to protect the public health, the agency said in a statement to WXIX.

“Chickenpox, also known as varicella, can be a very serious illness that is especially dangerous for infants and pregnant women or anyone who has a weakened immune system,” the statement said. “The recent actions taken by the Northern Kentucky Health Department regarding the chickenpox outbreak at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy was in direct response to a public health threat and was an appropriate and necessary response to prevent further spread of this infectious illness.”

