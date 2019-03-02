Jodie Chesney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jodie Chesney was named as the 17-year-old teenager brutally stabbed to death as she walked in a London-area park with her boyfriend.

The Mirror reported that the knife attack was random. It occurred in a park at St. Neot’s Road, Harold Hill, in London, England on the evening of Friday, March 1, 2019. A resident who lives near the scene of the knife attack told BBC: “She was just 17 and just starting her life. How could anyone do that to a woman? It is disgusting. It is happening a lot in London lately. It is becoming a normal thing and that is terrifying.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he’s devastated by the attack. Locals call the area “Amy’s Park.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Two Men Attacked Jodie Chesney in a Park, Leaving the Knife in Her Back

The scene was horrific. Chesney was walking in the park with her boyfriend when two men stabbed her in the back, leaving the knife in her body. The knife snapped, and its blade was still inside the girl when help arrived, Mirror reported. The park contains a playground. Jodie was stabbed in the back.

The motive was not yet clear; nor was the identity of the suspects. One woman who responded to the scene to help told the Mirror, “Her boyfriend did everything he could. When I came over she was on her back so I moved her onto her side.” Witnesses said the suspects were two men.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement that gave these details:

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 21:25hrs on Friday, 1 March, to reports of a stabbing in a park close to St Neot’s Road in Harold Hill. Officers attended and found a girl, believed to be aged 17, suffering from a stab injury. She was pronounced dead at 22:26hrs. Next of kin have been informed but officers await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. A murder investigation has been launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC). At this early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Teresa Farenden, 49, a neighbor, responded to screams for help and told The Sun: “The knife blade was still in her, but I didn’t see it because it was dark. I didn’t realise at the time, but then all I kept thinking once the police told me was ‘have I put the knife in further by giving her compressions?'”

She added: “I thought it was a boy who was hurt because you’re used to seeing these things in the news but it was a girl: a girl, a young girl.”

Harold Hill stabbing: Teenage girl dies after attack in London park https://t.co/dDPV6dejWH pic.twitter.com/p0EjMjdLR4 — instant.com.pk (@instantsPost) March 2, 2019

The Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter: “A girl, believed to be 17, has been fatally stabbing in #HaroldHill #Havering. Anyone with information should call the Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

2. Jodie Was Studying Psychology

The teenager had her whole life ahead of her and a promising future. Jodie “was studying for her A-levels at Havering Sixth Form College,” reported Mirror.

According to the Mirror, she was studying psychology and sociology.

Flowers have been laid by a park in Havering, East London – where a 17 year old girl died last night after being stabbed pic.twitter.com/sphI43eyAG — Katy Austin (@KatyAustinNews) March 2, 2019

People placed floral tributes at the scene where Jodie died. Julie Lopez, MP, joined those offering concern, writing on Twitter, “The whole community will share my distress over the utterly senseless loss of a young woman from a fatal stabbing in Harold Hill last night. I’ve spoken this morning to Deputy Mayor for Policing & contacted Borough Commander,who ask ppl with info to call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

3. Jodie Chesney Was Remembered as a Nice Person Who Smiled Frequently

Friends described Chesney to the Mirror as a nice person who was always smiling.

Councillor Tele Lawal told the Sun “It is not an area where you will frequently see violence like this. It is going to shock our community but it just shows the strain that is happening with young people, with our police and the resources we need in our community to tackle violence like this.”

Mayor Khan implored young people to put down knives.

“Help us share a new message: The young people of London are incredible. We want you to know how important you are, that your lives matter & that London would not be London without you. That’s why you shouldn’t carry a knife,” he wrote on Twitter in the wake of the murder.

4. Jodie Filled Her Facebook Page With Selfies

Jodie Chesney’s Facebook page shows a happy, carefree teenager who filled her account with selfies. The publicly visible comments basically show friends commenting positively on her photos, with Jodie thanking them.

The murder is one of a string of knife attacks to raise concern in London. According to The Sun, it’s the 18th murder in 2019 in a city “gripped by a knife crime epidemic.” The latest death occurred just a few days before Jodie’s, when a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a train station, Sun reported. That victim’s name was Ché Morrison.

According to BBC, five teenagers have lost their lives amidst the recent carnage. The mayor said in a statement he posted on Twitter: “My thoughts are with her loved ones. It fills me with anger that violent criminals are targeting young Londoners with their whole lives before them. I encourage anyone with information to contact the police.”

Devastated by the fatal stabbing of a 17 year-old girl in Havering. My thoughts are with her loved ones. It fills me with anger that violent criminals are targeting young Londoners with their whole lives before them. I encourage anyone with information to contact the police. https://t.co/Ipzivn0qFK — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 2, 2019

Khan continued: “Enquiries continue into last night’s horrific murder in Havering, and I remain in close contact with the Met Police Commissioner. Additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area are in place.”

5. Authorities Promised to Find Justice for Jodie

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent John Ross of the Met Police’s East Area Command Unit said in a statement that authorities were doing whatever they could to bring the attackers to justice.

“Yesterday a 17-year-old girl lost her life, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to this girl’s family and friends,” he said, according to the news site. “Her death is a tragedy. I can reassure them and the whole community that we are doing everything possible to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible.”

He added: “There will be additional police patrols in and around the Harold Hill area in the coming days, and anyone with any information should please speak with those officers.”

Added Ross: “Since the middle of last year, we have seen some reductions in knife crime – particularly in relation to people under the age of 25. However we are NOT complacent. Bearing down on violent crime on the streets of London is a top priority for the Met, and I am clear that the people of Havering and communities across London have an absolutely vital role to play. We need to hear from anyone who has information that could detect or prevent crime. Your information could take a knife off our streets or save a life.”