Joycelyn Savage’s Mother, Jonjelyn Savage: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joycelyn Savage’s mother is Jonjelyn Savage. Jonjelyn Savage and Tim Savage have three daughters: Joycelyn, who is the oldest, followed by her sisters Jailyn and Jori.

Jonjelyn and Tim Savage have been outspoken in their pursuit to recover their daughter from where she lives with R. Kelly. In a recent collection of interviews to CBS, Kelly maintained his innocence, insisting that Savage and another woman named Azriel Clary are living with him of their own volition. Savage, too, insisted to CBS’ Gayle King that she was choosing to live with Kelly and she was happy.

The Savages have maintained that they find the situation “heartbreaking,” and that they are certain their daughter is a victim of Stockholm Syndrome.

Here’s what you need to know about Jonjelyn Savage, Joycelyn’s mother:

1. Jonjelyn Is a Former Small Business Owner; Her Husband, Tim Savage, Is a Car Dealer

Jonjelyn Savage is a small business owner of JSavageCollections, an Atlanta-based boutique, but according to a BuzzFeed profile from 2017, she shut down her business to pursue retrieving her daughter from Kelly full time.

Jonjelyn’s husband, Tim, is a car dealer.

Per BuzzFeed, the Savage family moved from Memphis to Atlanta years ago in order to help Joycelyn further her singing career, and Jonjelyn worked as a “fierce stage mom” for her daughter.

2. Jonjelyn Savage Is on Instagram Under the Handle ‘@IAmJSavage’

Jonjelyn Savage is active on Instagram, under the handle “@iamjsavage,” but her husband is far more active than she is.

Tim Savage’s Instagram account is filled with selfies, videos, and screenshots of memes and pictures related to his daughter, Joycelyn. In one post, Savage screenshotted the definition of Stockholm syndrome, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen please read this before you make any comments …..Do your research on Stockholm syndrome”

In another post, Savage wrote, “Atlanta was the first city to protest against R Kelly ,the savages was the first family to protest against R Kelly .we must keep up the faith and bring this to justice. ”

3. In a BuzzFeed Interview, Jonjelyn Said She Last Saw Her Daughter in December 2016

Jonjelyn was with her daughter when they first met Kelly, according to her interview with BuzzFeed in 2017. She said that she and her daughter, who was 19 years old at the time, met him after a concert of his.

Jonjelyn explained, “When we got to go backstage with R. Kelly, we stayed there over two hours. One-on-one with just me and my daughter and him. We went back to talk about the music. He listened to her CD. He was going to help her with her CD, and I was really impressed with him at first, because I have always been an R. Kelly fan.”

To BuzzFeed, Jonjelyn described what it was like when she last saw her daughter in person, in December of 2016: “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible. I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

4. Jonjelyn Has Two Other Daughters: Jailyn, 17, & Jori, 11

Savage’s sister, Jailyn “Jai” Savage, mentions her sister in her Instagram bio account, but she never posts about the current situation with her sister and Kelly. In her bio, one line reads, “#Getjoyhome,” in addition to pointing out that Jailyn is a singer and a model.

“JaiSavage” has just over 33,000 followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel, in which she covers a wide range of topics, from how to make a lace front wig, to a number of makeup tutorials. Jailyn has just under 5,000 subscribers to her channel.

In the past, Jailyn has spoken out about her sister’s relationship to Kelly. Following the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Jailyn said to WREG, “Now it is finally time to get justice for these girls, not just my sister, but for these girls.”

She added, “For someone like R. Kelly to break up a bond that me and my sister had, it’s heartbreaking. I’m ready to build the bond back up that we left off at.”

Jailyn and Joycelyn also have their youngest sister, Jori, who rarely speaks in interviews and is 11 years old.

5. The Savage Family Has a Joint YouTube & Instagram Account Called ‘J Savage Collections’

The Savage family has a joint Instagram and YouTube account called “JSavageCollections.” In the YouTube account, the family posts videos chronicling their lives, both in relation to their daughter’s situation with Kelly and not.

In the hour-long video seen above, Jonjelyn and Tim talk about the situation with Kelly, answering questions from fans and subscribers. Jonjelyn says in part, “When I first met with Kelly…it consisted of general talk, conversation, listening to her CDs…he’s a talker, so he rambled a lot about…[music he was working on.]”

She added, “It’s one thing to be a narcissist, but when you’re a narcissist and a predator, it’s very dangerous. So my goal is only to get Joycelyn out of there safely.”