Karizma Ramirez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karizma Ramirez is the woman who has stepped out with Tristan Thompson multiple times in recent weeks, in the wake of the Thompson-Jordyn Woods scandal that rocked the Kardashian clan.

Following several days of mystery around who Thompson was seen out and about with, it has been confirmed that this Ramirez was previously linked to Chris Brown and NBA player Shane Larkin.

TMZ was the first to publish photos showing Thompson with Ramirez. The gossip site reported that the pair had met up twice in one week, once for dinner at Carbone in New York City and once for dinner at Nobu. On another occasion, Thompson could be seen bringing two Starbucks coffees back to his hotel room. Thompson was in town with the Cleveland Cavaliers to play the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ramirez Is a Model & Former Waitress

@RealTristan13 has already moved on from baby mama @khloekardashian & @jordynwoods! His latest chick is Model Karizma Ramirez! ~ @traceetuesday pic.twitter.com/4IvL1HUp4k — Power 94 Central OR (@Power94) March 6, 2019

Multiple tabloid reports have said that Ramirez is a former waitress who is now working as a model.

Ramirez was actually linked to Brown around the same time Brown was linked to Rihanna back in 2013, according to a Page Six report from the time. That article says Ramirez and Brown went to a club called Finale in New York City over Easter weekend. The source said to the publication, “They hit it off and headed out together. They also spent Easter Sunday together.”

DailyMail reports that Ramirez was seen with Brown at several points in 2013, attending his birthday party and riding on his tour bus on at least one occasion.

2. Ramirez Has Set Her Instagram Account to Private

In the wake of the fallout of being seen with Thompson, Ramirez has set her Instagram account to private. Following the revelations that Jordyn Woods had made out with Tristan Thompson, Woods’ Instagram account was beset with negative comments. While Thompson disabled comments on his Instagram account.

According to DailyMail, Ramirez is followed on Instagram by Blac Chyna, among others. She has a relatively paltry just under 6,000 followers on Instagram.

3. Ramirez & Thompson Were Introduced by His Teammate, Jordan Clarkson, Who Used to Date Kendall Jenner

TMZ reports that Thompson and Ramirez were introduced by Jordan Clarkson, who plays on the Cavaliers with the former Mr. Khloe Kardashian. Previously, Clarkson had been linked to Kendall Jenner. There were numerous reports that the pair were dating in the summer of 2016. More recently, the tabloids have put Clarkson with model Bella Hadid.

4. Thompson Has Been Linked to Over Seven Women During His Time Being in a Relationship With Kardashian

An April Harper’s Bazaar article listed five women that Thompson has been linked to since he began dating Kardashian, and that article doesn’t include Woods and Ramirez.

Thompson has been linked to a number of women throughout his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, even during her pregnancy. Most recently, he was linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. During an episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods confirmed that she kissed Thompson, but did nothing else with him.

Woods said, “On the way out, he did kiss me…No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

5. Kardashian Has Not Acknowledged the Latest Rumors About Thompson & Ramirez

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Kardashian has not acknowledged the latest rumors about Thompson, though she has implied on Twitter recently that she is moving on. In a March 2 tweet, Kardashian wrote, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

At another point, Kardashian tweeted, “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”