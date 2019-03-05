Thai Fruit Farmer Offers $3k To Wed Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

A millionaire Thai farm owner is offering more than $300,000 and a share in his farm to anybody who will take his daughter down the aisle.

Arnon Rodthong, 58, is multi-millionaire durian fruit farm in Thailand’s Chumphon province. While many Fathers are happy to wait for their offspring to find true love, Rodthong has decided to up the stakes by offering 10 million Thai Baht ($314,855.00) to the man who marries his 26-year-old daughter, Karnsita.

Interested?

Here’s what you need to know about Karnsita Rodthong.

1. Karnsita Thinks That Her Dad’s Offer Is Funny

While many 26-year-old women would be furious at their father for creating such a bold spectacle, Karnsita told Khaosod English that she finds the proposition ‘funny’.

“At first I was surprised, but then I felt it was funny,” she said.

“My dad wishes well for me. He wants my husband to have the same personality as my brothers, which is a good, diligent man who loves his family,” she added.

Bizarrely, Mr Rodthong highlights that his daughter, who helps him run the family business, speaks fluent English and Chinese and is a virgin.

2. However, The Money Comes With A Warning Attached.

Karnsita has joked that the money might not even reach the groom.

“I’m going to keep the 10 million baht. I might use some of it to have plastic surgery in Korea!” she joked to Khaosod English.

However, her Father insists that the lucky suitor will get their hands on his super-rich assets.

“As soon as I have an in-law, I will give up all my assets to him!” he said.

And the good news is that Arnon’s company is a pretty big deal.

According to Khaosod, his firm buys about 40 tons to 50 tons of fruit from farmers in Chumphon, Songkhla and Yala a day and he also owns real estate property.

3. There Are Some Conditions…

However, Arnon doesn’t want just anybody to take the hand of his beloved daughter. He says that the right man for her should “work hard and make Karnsita happy”.

However, he placed no restrictions on the potential suitor’s nationality or educational background.

“I want someone to take care of my business and make it last,” he said.

“I don’t want a person with a bachelor’s, or master’s or philosopher’s degree. I want a diligent man … I just want someone with a hard-working attitude. That’s all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnsita also added some conditions of her own to the pact.

“I’m not picky. I only want a man that I can bring to social events and take selfies with. I’m not very good-looking myself, so I’m okay with any appearance,” she said.

The applicant must also not use drugs or gamble.

4. There’s Even a Tournament To Be Won

Arnon has announced that the winning bachelor will be selected at a tournament to be held on the family farm on April 1.

Both Arnon and his daughter Karnsita will take part in the selection process. However, the pair are remaining tight lipped about what exactly the tournament will entail.

5. But At The End Of The Day, All That Really Matters Is True Love…(And Durian Farming)

While many may think that this tale is a little unusual, Arnon insists that the bizarre competition makes logical sense. After all, his other offspring are married and he still needs to find somebody to take care of his bustling agri-business alongside his daughter.

“If I wait for a son-in-law to come here and ask [to marry her], it will be too slow, so I’m asking for one right now,” he said.

In fact, he is so desperate that he is even willing to waive the Dowry fee common in Thai culture.

In some parts of Thailand, custom dictates that a man should pay a dowry for his future wife, but Mr Rodthong says he would waive this ‘fee’.

Durians aside, Arnon insists that the final decision will be left to his daughter.