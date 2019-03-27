Kenyon Martin Mistaken for Joe Budden in NJ Mall Says Ex Nets Forward

Is it possible that NBA legend, Kenyon Martin could be mistaken for Joe Budden in public?

Apparently that is so!

“Everywhere,” laughed Martin on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Everywhere, you name it!”

Martin says that during his Nets playing days, he’d shop frequently in the downtown Newark business district at places like Jimmy Jazz and V.I.M. and that the two would be confused with each other.

In the Garden State??

The 6’9 forward says that folks would speak to him in the store as if he was the 6-foot, Budden. “It would be at a distance,” he said. “Then they would get up on me and see the height differential and say: ‘Oh hey! It’s K-Mart.’”

A decade ago, Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up” was a hit.

Fast forward to 2019, Budden is living his best life! Last year the New York Times called the Jersey City, NJ native the “Howard Stern of Hip Hop.”

At points last summer, his “The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory and Mal” was the No. 1 podcast on iTunes’ music podcast chart — five slots ahead of the NPR standard-bearer “All Songs Considered.”

And Martin? He’s now coaching and also playing annually in Ice Cube’s Big 3 Basketball league.

A decade ago, K-Mart was the man in the Garden State during the New Jersey Nets’ championship runs and an enforcer on a Nets team that dominated the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Martin and the Nets did lose to the Lakers in the 2002 NBA Finals and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2003 NBA Finals.

But he had heart though; particularly when he went toe to toe with the Spurs’ roster that was coached by Gregg Popovich and included Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Stephen Jackson and David Robinson.

Martin had a solid Game 3 stat line in the ’03 Finals, scoring 23 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. In Game 4, the former Cincinnati Bearcat notched a 20 point, 13 rebound outing in New Jersey’s 77-76 win.

The Nets would ultimately lose the series 4-2. Martin respects the heck out of Tim Duncan. “Tim Duncan played his ass off,” Martin told me.

After the 2003 NBA Finals, things would change for the Nets.

Jason Kidd would sign a 6-year, $99 million deal to stay with New Jersey. The Nets acquired Alonzo Mourning and after a 22–20 start to the season, Byron Scott was fired as head coach and replaced by Lawrence Frank.

“We had a target on our back,” said Martin.

At the end of the 2003–04 season, Martin would exit New Jersey. The forward was involved in a sign-and-trade deal that shipped him to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for three future first-round draft picks.