Kim Gordon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The U.S. Marshals Service are searching for a Scottish man who authorities believe faked his death in Monterey, California to avoid two dozen rape charges in the UK.

In a bizarre and convoluted case, 54-year-old Kim Gordon, or Kem Avis-Gordon, as he’s known to Scottish authorities and on his social media, is a street vendor and “busker;” he roams his Inverness community playing guitar and flute for donations.

And it seems that American authorities, and some UK media, are referring to him as Kim Gordon, the name that appears on his street trader license because Gordon goes by at least five aliases including the name he uses on Facebook, Kem Avis-Gordon. He is supposed to be in Edinburgh High Court in less than a week but under the name Kim Vincent.

Inverness locals have said he’s probably long out of the U.S. as he has many identities. Many there know him as “Kimmy” the street musician and jewelry seller described as eccentric, at best.

The Sun reported that the UK Foreign Office it was “assisting the family of a British man who is missing in the United States and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gordon & His Son, 17, Traveled to California From Scotland Where he Allegedly Faked His Death at ‘Mortuary Beach’

According to reports and authorities in California, Gordon and his son arrived in Los Angeles from Scotland and then, traveled up the coast to Monterey where on the night of Feb. 25, the teen alleged, his father went into the waters of Monastery Beach, dubbed ‘Mortuary Beach’ by locals because of dangerous currents. Swimming in the dark, the 17-year-old said his father went in the water but never came out.

Divers spent days searching the Pacific Ocean beach, fenced off in areas because of the dangerous currents. Rescue teams from the U.S. Coast Guard and Carmel River State Beach also used drones to comb the coastline and waters looking for his body, presuming he had drowned. But no body was found.

After days of investigation, Monterey Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Thornberg said it’s believed Gordon faked his death to avoid facing rape charges in the U.K.

2. The Son’s Story Falls Apart & Authorities Learn Gordon is Wanted for 24 Rapes in Edinburgh, Scotland

Although California authorities do not appear to have tried to prevent Gordon’s son Ruben Avis from leaving the U.S, UK media reported he may still face charges in California.

Avis, 17, was the witness to his fathers’ alleged vanishing. But police said his story was riddled with inconsistencies. For example, he said he and his father rented a car in Los Angeles and drove to Monterey County. But there are no records of Gordon renting a vehicle. Police said the father and son may have hitchhiked.

UK media located the teen at the family’s house in Bunchrew, just a few miles outside Inverness, Scotland. He refused to speak to reporters.

3. As U.S. Marshals Search, Prosecutors in Edinburgh Expect Gordon in High Court to Stand Trial Next Week

Gordon is due to be tried in an Edinburgh High Court on March 11 but according to reports, he is listed as Kim Vincent with an alias of Kem Avis-Vincent.

It’s not clear if Gordon, or Vincent, or Avis, is even still in America as was reported by media in Scotland, some believe he may have different passports given his different identities.

“They’re looking in the wrong place! He’s halfway across the Atlantic swimming back to the Eastgate,” a local commented on Facebook.

He’s been accused of being the “town rapist,” while others balk and say he’s not only not guilty, authorities have the wrong man.

4. With Many Aliases, Gordon is a Well-Known in Inverness as a Street Vendor & Roaming Musician Who City Officials Said Was The City’s ‘Ambassador’

What his real name is is opaque. Gordon could be Kim Vincent, like the Edinburgh court says he is.

According to the UK’s Daily Record, officials in the town said that Gordon was given a street vendor license that allows him to hawk goods from morning to late night because “there would be a riot if we refused this.”

Elected officials said he is a “city institution,” and that there is “no finer ambassador for the city.”

Adding Gordon is “extremely well-known” people would be stunned to learn about the rape charges and allegations he’s faked his death.

Scroll through the dozens of comments on this UK media Facebook post of the story and you’ll see Gordon described as unusual, an Inverness fixture, a hustler, an eccentric, a creep and also a good guy who once swam Loch Ness for charity. But mostly, people know him because he’s on the streets often selling bracelets and playing his guitar and flute, some say poorly.

5. Gordon, Who Married American Brooke ‘Bee’ Chachetona in 2017, Was Previously Married & Has a Number of Kids. His Back Story is Cloaked in Mystery

It’s said he came to Inverness in the 1980s on a horse named Jimmy and set up a homestead in a caravan (known in the US as a trailer) in the forest. Some say he’s the heir to the Avis car rental company fortune. Others say that’s false.

He was married to a woman named Heidi. But in 2017, married a woman named Brooke ‘Bee’ Chachetona, an American who lived in the Pacific Northwest. UK media showed up at their door in Scotland a few days ago and she told then she’d not comment on the whereabouts of her husband.

Based on her Facebook, she too is an artist.