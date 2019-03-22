Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann’s Age & Height

It feels like it was just yesterday when former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak first set eyes now retired NFL defensive end, Kroy Biermann. It was May 2010, at the Dancing with Atlanta Stars event when Kim boldly pulled him aside and said, “Let me be honest with you. I’ve never in my whole life seen an ass like that,” and the rest is history.

Eight years of marriage later, they share six children and their spin-off reality series, Don’t be Tardy is in its 7th season on Bravo. While Kim is currently celebrating her 40th birthday on the hit series, her husband is only 33-year-old. Kroy, who’s originally from Harden, Montana, and was a Round 5 pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, stands tall at 6 ft 3 inches.

Kroy played in the NFL for eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before being let go, and signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in August 2016. However, he was released two weeks later as a free agent before the season started. Kroy sat out the rest of the year, and then somewhat reluctantly, retired in 2017. At the time he told Bravo, “I joke with Kim sometimes I should be a stay-at-home dad. I love it that much.”

Figuring out what Kroy will do next with his career is a main story on the reality series. In the Season 7 premiere, Kim hired a psychic to do a reading where Kroy lamented, “I haven’t played football since 2015, so I’m just trying to transition my focus from being an athlete to now being…I don’t know… You know, what do I do?”



It’s safe to say the former athlete will never be bored with a wife like Kim, and the job of helping taking care of Brielle, 21, Ariana, 16, KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4. And Kroy is trying to figure it out. On the March 1 episode , Kroy brought his dream of maybe one day opening up a coffee shop with Kim. “I do feel an urge stirring in me to find something I can be passionate about again,” Kroy said. “We love coffee, we love working together. So, you know, I think the idea of a coffee shop is really a pretty genius idea.”

However, after checking out a few rental properties, learning the actual price of a five-year lease, and discovering one the buildings, a former Starbucks property (gasp!) didn’t come with free coffee machines, the dream having a Biermann Coffee chain was quickly put to bed.

What’s still in the cards for the couple, however, the thought of having a seventh kid. When Kroy lamented on the show about how empty the house will feel in the morning when the four youngest are in school Kim said, “Maybe we should just make another one.”

While discussing the topic of another baby on The Steve Harvey Show, the host asked Kroy whether or not he would be will to have a reverse vasectomy to make this happen, and suprisingly enough, he didn’t exactly say no. “She wants me to,” Kroy, said. “She wants more.”

READ NEXT: Is Ariana Grande Dating Her Ex-Boyfriends?