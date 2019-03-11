Kirsten Corley & Chance the Rapper’s Wedding: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Famed rapper, Chance the Rapper, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, and social media has already gone giddy with comments, views, pictures, videos, and retweets. There’s much to unpack about the wedding, the wedding’s guests, and even the rapper’s proposal to his girlfriend, fiancée, and now wife, Kirsten Corley.

Fans may know a little about Chance (his birth name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett), and now, they want to know whom Corley is, and how the pair’s wedding unfolded!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Familiar Names & Celebs Attended Kirsten Corley & Chance the Rapper’s Wedding

Being a Chicago native, it is no wonder Kanye West showed up for his fellow entertainer, Chance’s wedding. The two Chicago rappers have long been friends, having Chi-Town in common and more.

On the wedding guest list and in attendance were West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, who showed up in a colorful dress, and Comedian Dave Chappelle.

Reports are saying that Kim and Kanye were the last guests on the list to show, but that they “watched the ceremony intently and cheered for the bride and groom at the end of the ceremony, as they kissed passionately,” according to E! News.

“After the ceremony, Kim and Kanye hung out with Dave Chappelle on the lawn,” the eyewitness said to E! News. “They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs. Kim and Kanye were offered some champagne. Kim passed but Kanye took a glass. Then they walked inside together for the reception. It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling.”

Kardashian, West, and Chappelle, laughing it up at Chance the Rapper’s wedding? A classic scene, if you can imagine.

“Me and the men who mentored me,” Chance said in the Instagram post above, which shows a photo of Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, his father, and gospel figure, Kirk Franklin.

2. Chance the Rapper Said He Knew He’d Marry Kirsten Corley When He Was a Kid

In a surprising recap about his love story with Corley, Chance the Rapper told the world that he met his wife when he just nine years old.

He posted a rather charming note to his Twitter account, describing how he had first met Corley at his mother’s office party, with the rest of his family, at the young age of nine.

Corley had been dancing as part of a trio of young girls around his age, and they were performing a Destiny’s Child song, “Independent Women:”

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” Chance described.

“I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

While his father had nudged him to dance with them, Chance decided it “wasn’t the time or place.”

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain’t wanna jump the gun,” he wrote. “16 years later it’s happening. This [weekend] is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

Very heart-warming love tale, Chance!

3. Chance the Rapper Had Proposed to Kirsten Corley on a Garden Lawn With His Daughter in Tow Last Year

Kirsten Corley & Chance the Rapper’s wedding happened this weekend, Mar. 9.

PEOPLE magazine says that their lavish ceremony was held at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

BUT–as for his proposal, it happened in July–on the 4th of July to be precise–of last year, with his family and his baby daughter, whom he had with Corley, Kensli Bennett, looking on and praising the couple.

4. Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Were Already Legally Married Before Their Wedding

In case you didn’t know, Chance and Corley were already married before this weekend!

The pair were legally married at a civil ceremony, which took place at the Cook County clerk’s office in Chicago on Dec. 27, 2018, according to the Chicago Tribune.

They began dating in 2013, PEOPLE magazine and Billboard magazine have reported.

5. Chance the Rapper Took Classic Intimate Photos With His Family

The couple’s wedding shot:

Chance the Rapper and his family: his mom, little brother, and guest: