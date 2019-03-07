Lamont Stephenson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lamont Stephenson, 43, who was accused of murdering his fiancee Olga DeJesus in 2014 and has been on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List since 2018, has been apprehended in Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski confirmed in a news conference that Stephenson was arrested around 2 a.m. on March 7. He explained that officers responded to a call about a suspicious person who had “taken up residence in a truck” on Annapolis Road.

Chief Stawinksi said Stephenson initially told the officers he was homeless and had just been trying to get inside from the weather. He provided his name and “offered that he may be wanted in connection to additional crimes.” The officers verified Stephenson’s identity and took him into custody.

Police added that Stephenson has been identified as a suspect in a separate murder that occurred March 6, 2019, in the Washington, D.C. area, hours before he was apprehended. He faces a homicide charge in that case.

1. Olga DeJesus, Lamont Stephenson’s Fiancee, Was Found Murdered in Her Bed in 2014

Lamont Stephenson allegedly murdered his fiancee, Olga DeJesus, in a fit of rage, according to the FBI. Investigators said Dejesus had been suffocated at the home she shared with Stephenson in Newark, New Jersey on October 17, 2014. She was 40 years old and the mother of two children.

Dejesus’ daughter, Cassandra DeJesus, talked about her mother’s murder to WABC-TV in 2015. She told the TV station that she knew something was wrong after not hearing from her mother. She and her cousin, Alexander Dejesus, went to the home.

They found the family dog, Lola, dead just inside the door. The chihuahua had also been asphyxiated.

Cassandra said that after seeing that, she couldn’t bring herself to go upstairs. Her cousin, Alexander Dejesus, was the one who found Olga dead in her bedroom. “I see her in the bed, she was almost turning blue. So we call for emergency responders. This was not supposed to happen not like this, no signs, no clues of anything.”

Stephenson and DeJesus went to high school together and had begun dating after their 20th-year high school reunion.

2. Lamont Stephenson Was On the Run For More Than Four Years

Investigators had been searching for Lamont Stephenson since Olga DeJesus was killed. He was seen on surveillance video on October 17, 2014, at Newark Penn Station. In the video, embedded above, Stephenson was seen going up an escalator at the station with a small backpack draped over his shoulder. Investigators said his cellphone emitted a signal from Penn Station that day, but soon after was turned off.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, a relative of Stephenson’s reported that he or she had seen Stephenson in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July of 2017. But officials did not find him.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Carl Priddy said the manner in which DeJesus died suggested that Stephenson had a “strong tendency to act out in rage.” He said investigators were concerned that Stephenson could hurt someone else. Priddy described Stephenson as a “threat to other women and the community as a whole.”

3. Police: Lamont Stephenson is Suspected in a Separate Murder in Washington, D.C.

#New FBI most wanted Lamont Stephenson arrested by @PGPDNews was wanted for killing a woman and her dog in New Jersey in 2014. Sources say he now also is suspected of stabbing a woman and her cat to death in DC last night. @ABC7News — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) March 7, 2019

The Prince George’s County Police Department revealed in a news conference on March 7 that Stephenson is a suspect in a murder that happened during the evening of March 6 in Washington, D.C. They did not share specific details of that case and referred questions to the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C.

WJLA-TV Bureau Chief Brad Bell, was the first to share on Twitter that sources were telling him that Stephenson was a suspect in a second crime. Bell tweeted that “Sources say he now also is suspected of stabbing a woman and her cat to death in DC last night.”

4. The FBI Added Lamont Stephenson to the Most Wanted List in October of 2018, Four Years After DeJesus Was Murdered

Lamont Stephenson was put on the FBI’s 1- Most Wanted List in October of 2018. He faces a homicide charge in Essex County, New Jersey.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on September 8, 2017. Federal prosecutors added a charge of “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.” The criminal complaint, embedded below, included that Stephenson’s “family, friends, and work colleagues located in New Jersey who have been interviewed by law enforcement have reported that they have not seen or heard from STEPHENSON since the date of the murder.”

The FBI focused part of their search in Virginia and North and South Carolina because Stephenson had family members living in those states. The FBI offered a reward of $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

5. Olga Dejesus Was Remembered By her Family Members as the ‘Life of the Party’

Olga DeJesus was born on July 18, 1974. She was just 40 years old when she was found murdered in her own bed. Her family members referred to her by the nickname “Ivy.”

Her brother, Felix DeJesus Jr, told the FBI in 2018 that his sister “was very outgoing. You knew when she entered a room because she was just so loud and always laughing, and she was the life of the party.” He pleaded for anyone with information to come forward in order to get justice for his sister and closure for her family.

