Lee County Weather: Are More Severe Storms Expected?

As emergency crews survey the damage across Lee County this morning, residents are trying to return their lives to normal following yesterday’s deadly tornado.

The death toll from the tornado that struck Alabama yesterday has already risen to 23.

President Donald Trump announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would giving the area ‘a-plus treatment’ in the wake of the devastating event.

Tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the powerful weather system gripped the area.

Weather alerts remained in place until late on Sunday.

Thankfully, the latest weather report from the National Weather Service advised residents that conditions would be ‘cool and breezy’ across the state of Alabama today with no further storm alerts issued.

Officials have mapped out the path hit by the tornado and will now work tirelessly to find survivors and survey the damage left by the killer weather system.

NWS meteorologist Chris Darden said that the tornado was one of the worst to hit the area in recent years.