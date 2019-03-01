Liam McAtasney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will investigate Sarah Stern, a 19-year-old who was murdered by her childhood companion, Liam McAtasney, in 2016.

On Tuesday, McAtasney was found guilty of seven charges which included murder, robbery, desecration of human remains, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension. His sentencing is set for May.

1. He Faces Life in Prison

On Tuesday, McAtasney was found guilty of Stern's murder.

On Tuesday, McAtasney was found guilty of Stern’s murder. He faces life in prison for the killing.

McAtasney admitted to murdering Stern in a secretly recorded video placed in the car of his friend, Anthony Curry, a horror film director. During the recorded conversation, set up by police, McAtasney admitted to strangling Stern. With no apparent remorse, he said that he choked her until she had a seizure, then stuffed a shirt down her throat while he covered her nose. “After a half-hour, he said, he put her body in the passenger seat of the Oldsmobile, backing out of the driveway in the same way that he had observed her doing so that no one would notice that someone else was driving her car,” The Washington Post writes.

In the video, McAtasney also said, “My biggest problem was the dog. Her dog laid there and watched as I killed her. Didn’t do anything.”

In court, defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo argued that the story was made up as part of an audition for Curry. He claimed the exchange was a script recited in order to “impress” the young director.

2. He Strangled His Friend in Order to Get His Hands on Her Inheritance Money

Sarah Stern's mother passed away on February 4, 2013, after a long battle with cancer.

Sarah Stern’s mother passed away on February 4, 2013, after a long battle with cancer.

McAtasney believed that in killing Stern, he would be able to get his hands on her mother’s inheritance– which he believed was anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. In the recorded video, however, he complained that Stern had only $10,000… and said it “appeared burnt or something.”

To this day, Stern’s body has not been found. Family and friends, however, have urged that suicide never made any sense. In the words of the Washington Post, “[Stern] had been happy in the days leading up to her disappearance…”

3. Police Thought It Was a Suicide at First

At first, police believed Stern's death was a suicide.

At first, police believed Stern’s death was a suicide. Neptune Township Officer Shane Leaming testified, “At that time, we were looking for a possible suicide.”

After coming across her abandoned 1994 Oldsmobile, which belonged to Sarah’s grandmother, authorities learned Sarah hadn’t been seen or heard from since the day before. Coast guard helicopters, rescue boats, and dive teams were unable to locate a body and believed that the “river’s fast moving current made it more than likely that a falling body would have been swept out to sea,” according to the Washington Post.

When police spoke to Liam McAtasney, he told officers that Stern had threatened to kill herself at least once before. He also said that she had “trust issues” with her dad, and that she wanted to run away to Canada to get away from him.

4. Michael Stern Was in Attendance in Court on Tuesday

Michael Stern, Sarah’s father, was in attendance on Tuesday, when McAtasney was found guilty of murder.

App. writes, “The victim’s father, Michael Stern, hugged his weeping girlfriend, Kristine Eckert, and other family members cried as the jury forewoman announced the verdict.”

During a news conference, Michael Stern added, “The most important thing is to get justice for Sarah… She was a great kid. It never should have ended like this… Sarah’s up in heaven… She’s an angel, and she was just a beautiful person. She never had a mean bone in her body.”

5. Mcatasney’s Former Roommate Was Also Involved in the Murder Plot

Preston Taylor, McAtasney’s former roommate and Stern’s junior prom date, testified in court that he and McAtasney left Stern’s car on the bridge to make it appear as though she had committed suicide. Taylor then drove McAtasney to Stern’s home.

App writes, “Taylor admitted his role in Stern’s demise and said the plot to rob and murder her was concocted months earlier when McAtasney learned she found a shoe box filled with cash in a house her family owns in Avon.”

When Curry took to the stand to implicate McAtasney and Taylor, Taylor subsequently took investigators to a safe where they had hid the cash. It was buried in a battery mortar in Sandy Hook.

Taylor pleaded guilty to desecration of human remains, robbery and other crimes and.