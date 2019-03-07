Lucky Charms Beer Available for St. Patrick’s Day 2019

Virginia-based Smartmouth Brewery is releasing a second batch of Saturday Morning beer in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The first batch created a national frenzy after selling out in 2 hours. Distribution was limited to Norfolk, Virginia.

If you’re planning a St. Patrick’s Day party, Guinness and Smithwick’s will be easier to buy in quantity because Smartmouth is a craft brewery who did not expect the epic success of Saturday Morning IPA. A 4 pack sold for $450 on eBay, reports WTKR.

Here’s what you need to know about the second round of the Lucky Charms-inspired beer brewed with marshmallows:

Act Fast & Get to Virginia

Currently, Smartmouth Brewery can only distribute in Virginia. “Saturday Morning IPA and Notch 9 bundled up and ready for pick up! Look for Saturday Morning to start popping up in the 757 later this week and throughout the state over the next couple of weeks. Ask your favorite bottle shop or restaurant,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Stores expect to have it in stock around March 7, 2019. Buying quantity limits will likely be imposed. Grape and Gourmet in Virginia Beach, Bottlebox in Norfolk, and Total Wine in Virginia Beach and Ghent locations all anticipate stocking the second round of Saturday Morning IPA.

Future Opportunities

“Be on the lookout for it as it reaches our retail and restaurant partners throughout Virginia. Contact your favorite restaurants, grocery stores and bottle shops to check availability,” the company wrote on Instagram.

Distribution outside Virginia is a possibility.

“Smartmouth had already gotten orders for the India Pale Ale brewed with marshmallows before it made viral headlines across the country and wanted to honor them,” said Smartmouth’s president, Porter Hardy.

Hardy was a lawyer and home brewer before founding Smartmouth in 2012.

The brewery has printed Saturday Morning IPA t-shirts.

