Lynn Wojton: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lynn Wojton is the Manhattan mom who sued her baby’s caretaker after finding out that the nanny fed formula to her newborn. Wojton, a 37 year old who lives in Manhattan’s upscale Union Square neighborhood, filed a lawsuit against her doula, and is seeking thousands of dollars in damages because the nanny slipped her baby a bottle of formula. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wojton Said She ‘Cried for an Hour’ After Finding Out Her Baby Was Given Formula

Wojton had decided that she’d breastfeed her infant daughter, named Wilder, since she believed that to be the healthiest choice for the baby. Wojton also hired a “doula,” or caretaker, to help her out when her baby was born. The caretaker, Marcia Chase-Marshall, slept in the same room as Wojton and Wilder and was supposed to wake Wojton up if she heard Wilder crying. That way, Wojton could breastfeed the infant. But on the third night after Wilder was born, Chase-Marshall said she was too tired out to wake up Wojton and to support her through the long process of breastfeeding the infant. Instead, the doula opted to give baby Wilder a bottle of formula.

“I was very upset,” Wojton, 37, told the New York Post. “This is not what I wanted — this is not what I want — for my baby. I cried for an hour, honestly.”

2. Wojton Is Suing Her Former Doula for $10,000

Wojton said that the formula incident was the “last straw” in a series of bad exchanges with her doula, Marcia Chase-Marshall. She told the NY Post that the doula had been constantly critical of everything she did, second-guessing the way she changed diapers and the way she was mothering her newborn. Wojton also said that after she caught Chase-Marshall feeding her baby formula, the nanny ran off. Apparently Chase-Marshall never returned any of the $4,200 that Wojton had paid her. Now, Wojton is seeking at least $10,000 in damages from her former doula.

3. Wojton’s Daughter, Wilder, Was Born in September 2018

Wojton lives in Union Square, a tony neighborhood in downtown Manhattan. She registered with Amazon and with Bed, Bath & Beyond before baby Wilder was born. Wilder was born in September, and that’s when Wojton hired Marcia Chase-Marshall to come home with them and help care for the baby. But Wojton told the New York Post that from the beginning, she and the doula were at odds, with Chae-Marshall constantly criticizing the way she bathed the baby and changed the baby’s diapers. Finally, the last straw came when Wojton caught her doula slipping baby Wilder a bottle of formula. Wojton had instructed the nanny to wake her up so that she could breastfeed the newborn, since Wojton believed that was healthier than formula.

4. Wojton Is a Registered Nurse Who’s Been Working in the Field of Plastic Surgery for the Past Decade

Wojton, a registered nurse, specializes in anti-ages procedures. She has been working in the field of plastic surgery and dermatology for the past ten years. In 2017, Wojton helped to found Center Asethetics & Dermatology, which provides skin treatments for cosmetic reasons. Promotional material for the practice says, “Nurse Lynn Wojton set out to create an aesthetics practice that focused on leveraging a patient’s natural beauty, with subtle enhancement and noticeable results, while making patients feel warm, welcome, and valued.”

In 2012, Wojton landed a job working as a nurse for Omni Aesthetic MD. The office raved about Wojton, writing in a Facebook post, “We are excited to welcome Lynn Wojton to the Chelsea Cosmetic team! Lynn is a registered nurse with extensive experience in injectables & Ultherapy. She has been hand-picked by Dr. Evitar to help with his expanding patient base. ”

5. Wojton Runs a Blog With Testimony from her Grateful Patients

Wojton runs a blog which is full of testimonies from grateful patients who rave about Wojton's work helping them get rid of spider veins, firm up sagging skin, and eliminate dark spots. The blog features before and after pictures, and some shots of Wojton herself at work.